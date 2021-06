There remains a slight sense of longing to return to the initial role that made Dakereon Joyner decide to play at South Carolina, but it lives on only in the back of his mind. First and foremost, the former South Carolina Mr. Football and S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year at Fort Dorchester is determined to make the most of his new position. He is steadfast that will come at USC despite an NCAA transfer portal bursting at the seams.