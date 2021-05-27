South Lyon OKs 1 mill tax increase for roads, may go to voters in November for more

Q: Do you live in a condo or is it really classified as a house?. A: This is another teachable moment that may save you from losing $10’s of thousands of dollars when selling your home. I have firsthand seen recently an alarming increase of property owners and unfortunately real estate agents who are not educated on the different types of condos in Michigan. If you have a condo that is attached to another condo unit then it’s just a condo and this does not apply to you. However, if you have a free-standing unit that is not attached to another unit then please read on.