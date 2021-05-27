Cancel
South Lyon, MI

South Lyon OKs 1 mill tax increase for roads, may go to voters in November for more

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Lyon residents will see a tax rate increase this year. A request for even more may be coming to voters this November. The city council approved a 1-mill increase to be included in the 2021-22 budget during their May 24 meeting. The increase keeps the city under the total millage rate approved by voters years ago and will add in its first year a little more than $400,000, to be directed to improving roads.

