South Lyon OKs 1 mill tax increase for roads, may go to voters in November for more
South Lyon residents will see a tax rate increase this year. A request for even more may be coming to voters this November. The city council approved a 1-mill increase to be included in the 2021-22 budget during their May 24 meeting. The increase keeps the city under the total millage rate approved by voters years ago and will add in its first year a little more than $400,000, to be directed to improving roads.www.hometownlife.com