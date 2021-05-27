Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Ratched' & 'Them' Director Nelson Cragg on Capturing the Feeling of 'Other'

By Danielle Turchiano
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinematographer-turned-director Nelson Cragg has a knack for great drama, working on series such as “Homeland” and “Breaking Bad” earlier in his career. Of late, though, he has developed the special skill of blending genres in stylized period pieces such as Netflix’s “Ratched” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Them.” He directed the third episode of the former and a handful of episodes of the latter, also serving as an executive producer on the 1950s-set story of a Black family moving to Compton, Calif. from the Jim Crow South.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
Person
Nelson Cragg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Othered#Scary Films#Drama#Horror Films#Horror Inspiration#Supernatural Horror#Amazon Prime Video#Polish#L M#Twitter#Variety#Facebook#Emotional Space#Perfectly Moment#1970s Filmmaking#Psychological Horror#Executive Producer#Stylized Period Pieces#Subtle Gestures#Miss Vera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Cruella Director Purposefully Did Not Reference Disney’s Other 101 Dalmatians Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For the first time in over twenty years, Disney’s 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil is returning to the big screen with Emma Stone’s take on the iconic villain. The origin story follows the character from before she was known as Cruella and tells her devious story in the world of fashion alongside Emma Thompson’s Baroness. But Cruella is fully its own take on the character, and not delving into what the animated classic or the Glenn Close-led remake explored.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Awaken Director Tom Lowe on Terrence Malick’s Wisdom, the Creativity of Asian Cinema, and Capturing the World’s Beauty

After visiting over 30 countries over the span of half-a-decade, Tom Lowe’s non-narrative documentary AWAKEN is an awe-inspiring look at the bonds of nature and humanity. Executive produced by Terrence Malick and Godfrey Reggio–both of whom Lowe has collaborated with on various projects––the film is seemingly inspired by the spirit of Voyage of Time and Qatsi trilogy in its vision of the world.
Movieslehren.com

As ‘Tum Bin’ Song Goes Viral, Director Shadab Siddiqui Feels Blessed

Director Shadab Siddiqui feels elated with the success of his new song ‘Tum Bin’. The song was released in February this year and has created a special place in the hearts of the audience for its heartfelt storyline. ‘Tum Bin’ is a tribute to the brave women whose husband serve in the Army day and night to protect the nation. It showcases a Bengali woman lost in the thoughts of her husband who is posted at a high altitude. As the story goes into flashback, it shows how the soldier had to leave for his duty on the first night of his wedding. The video stars Abhishek Nigam & Reem S. Shaikh sharing a beautiful on-screen chemistry.
TV Series/Film

‘The Resort’: Peacock Orders Mystery Series From ‘Palm Springs’ Writer and ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator

Andy Siara, the writer of the Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is heading to television for his next project. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has ordered eight episodes of a new show called The Resort, which is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Siara will write and executive produce this new show alongside Allison Miller, while Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s tech mystery show Mr. Robot and the Amazon drama Homecoming, will serve as an executive producer.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Paramount Plus Releases 'The Good Fight' Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus released a trailer for the fifth season of “The Good Fight,” which will premiere on June 24. In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) after the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
TV & VideosSFGate

Netflix Promotes Peter Friedlander to Head of U.S. Scripted TV, Brian Wright Exiting

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of overall deals who had overseen shows including “Stranger Things,” is leaving the company. Friedlander, most recently head of spectacle and event TV programming, is assuming oversight of the company’s partnerships with creative talent. That’s in addition to Friedlander’s duties leading Netflix’s U.S. comedy and drama teams and continuing to head the big-budget spectacle/event TV group.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Justina Machado to star in Amazon/Blumhouse pilot The Horror Of Dolores Roach

Good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to see One Day At A Time star Justina Machado dip deep into a world where “love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest” are the order of the day, as Variety reports that Machado and has formally signed on to star in the pilot of The Horror Of Dolores Roach. Developed by Amazon and Blumhouse, the series is an adaptation of the two-season Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, a fictional horror story written and directed by Aaron Mark.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Look At Blumhouse’s Firestarter Reboot Revealed

Yet another Stephen King property is getting a reboot. 1984’s Firestarter, starring a young Drew Barrymore in just her second major role after E.T., is a cult classic, and now – 35 years later – Blumhouse is working on an update of King’s horror novel. American Horror Story actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong is stepping into Barrymore’s shoes to play the titular firestarter, a young girl who develops pyrokinetic powers, and our first look at her in the part has finally been revealed (see below).
TV SeriesComicBook

How Netflix's Sweet Tooth was Secretly Influenced by the Evil Dead Remake

One might think that when a new production plants its roots in New Zealand it might be because of a Lord of the Rings influence. Peter Jackson's trilogy was a huge reason that many films and shows moved to the tiny island nation and filmmakers have admitted to its influence, but an unlikely trendsetter has emerged. For Netflix's upcoming DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth the streamer set up shop in the country, but it had nothing to do with capturing the magic of the scenery as seen in Middle-earth, instead it was about replicating the woods found in the 2013 remake of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Yes, really.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Series Adapt Adds 14 More Actors to Cast

HBO continues to go full-steam ahead with The Time Traveler's Wife, adding 14 more actors to the upcoming Steven Moffat-run time-travel romance drama series. The show is adapted from the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters) join previously announced Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in the series that is currently in production in New York City.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If you turn around in Hollywood these days, there’s a distinct possibility that you’re going to bump into a Stephen King adaptation. As one of the most heavily-adapted authors in history, the horror icon’s back catalogue is in a constant state of development, and even now there are eight TV shows and seventeen movies in the works based on his novels, short stories and other collections.
Minoritiestribuneledgernews.com

Calendar Feedback: Directors should honor African Americans by hiring Black Americans to play them

Black Americans should play African AmericansRegarding "I Have to Do This" by Greg Braxton [May 17]: Director Barry Jenkins tells The Times, "We've been shirking the responsibility of honoring these folks [slaves who escaped by the Underground Railroad]." But Jenkins is the latest in a long line of African American directors who have rejected African American actors in casting the central characters of their movies or television series.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Mary-Louise Parker joins Natalie Portman in HBO film

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Mary-Louise Parker is set as a lead opposite Natalie Portman in HBO Films' 'The Days of Abandonment', based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel. According to Deadline, the film, which is currently in pre-production, hails from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA...
Comicslrmonline.com

Loki Behind The Scenes Now Available On Marvel Studios Twitter

Marvel Studios’ Twitter gave us our look first behind-the-scenes of the show, Loki, yesterday. Check out what Kate Herron, director and executive producer, and the cast have to say about the show. I can’t believe that the first episode of Loki will be released in less than a week. We’re ready to see what the God of Mischief will be up to.