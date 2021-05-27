Cancel
Video Games

Genshin Impact Tohma – release date, banner, and leaks

 11 days ago

The most recent Genshin Impact character leaks revolve around a mysterious man named Tohma, or is it Tohama? Wait, maybe it's Touma. At this point in time, we've only heard the character's name via Ayaka's leaked voice lines on Reddit and haven't seen it written down.

Ayaka
#Genshin Impact Ayaka#Leaks#Reveal#Release Date#Twitter User Humanitypng#Voice Lines#Guide#True Lol#Idk
TechRadar

Genshin Impact Switch release delayed by 'weaker hardware'

RPG phenomenon Genshin Impact has reportedly had its Switch version delayed due to developer Mihoyo experiencing issues with the console’s ‘weaker hardware,’ potentially hinting that the game could instead come to the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. The delay was reported by Twitter user Genshin Report, a prominent source of news...
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 1.6 Release Date, New Events, Alternate Character Costumes, and More Revealed

At today’s Genshin Impact (Free) version 1.6 reveal stream, miHoYo revealed a wealth of details for the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.6 update including its release date, new events, alternate costumes, and a whole lot more. If you’ve not played Genshin Impact in a while, details for the previous 1.5 update are available here with new event details here. Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’ releases on June 9th for iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. The story in this update begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter that has everyone explore a secluded archipelago. Jean and Barbara get two summer-themed outfits in the update that will be available discounted in the in-game shop for a limited time. Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit will be free to claim after fulfilling specific in-game requirements. Pre-installation details will likely be revealed in the coming days as well. Watch the Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Beneath the Light of Jadeite’ update trailer below:
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign Release Date?

The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. Now stores like Target and Walmart are no longer carrying the new Pokemon cards in some of their locations due to the way people have been acting. That said, Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released has already been confirmed to be Chilling Reign which begs the question, what is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign release date?
sirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Livestream Officially Announced

It was recently confirmed that the upcoming Genshin Impact version 1.6 livestream is happening soon. The special program for version 1.6 will be on May 28 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT/ 17:00 GMT for the English livestream. For the Chinese version, which will be first to stream, it will start earlier at 8 AM ET/ 5 AM PT/ 13:00 GMT.
NME

Original Xbox dashboard Easter egg revealed 20 years later

One of the developers on the original Xbox has come forwards to reveal an Easter egg that has remained hidden for 20 years. Revealed to Kotaku, the hidden secret is a small credits screen with the names of the Xbox staff members who worked on the Xbox’s green dashboard. The...
GamesRadar+

Xbox could reveal five new games at E3 2021 according to leaker

Xbox could reveal five brand new games at E3 2021 next month according to a new rumor from a respected leaker. This new comment comes from Klobrille, who has a storied record of leaking Xbox-related announcements ahead of time. Over on the Xbox forums, the leaker claimed that current plans have Xbox showcasing five brand new, AAA games at E3 2021 next month in June, although Klobrille is quick to add that plans are very much "still fluctuating" and anything could change between now and then.
boundingintocomics.com

miHoYo Reveals New Primogem Codes For Genshin Impact

MiHoYo revealed three new primogem codes for Genshin Impact during their Version 1.6 Special Program. You can watch the Special Program below. All three of the codes expire on May 28th at 11:00 PM (UTC-5). The first code, which you can see below is: WTNTBYSZJNRD. The second code is: 8A6ABHTH2N9Z.
gamingbolt.com

Microsoft Planning to Announce at Least 5 AAA Games at E3 – Rumour

With E3 2021 approaching, rumours and leaks about the game’s we’re potentially going to see during the week are heating up, as they always do. Microsoft is primed to have a big showcase, like others are, and we’ve already had quite a few reports about things that we’re possibly going to see, including a specific release date for Starfield and an announcement of Forza Horizon 5. But there’s apparently going to be plenty else.
rockpapershotgun.com

Steam's top new releases for April has remasters and some actual surprises

The time of the month has come for Steam to roll out their biggo blog post and sale page for top new releases on their store for the prior month. Not every month brings a terribly interesting bunch, but this does have a couple smaller surprises. The remasters you were waiting for nabbed a spot as expected, but there are also spots earned by games you might not have heard of—a retro-future hidden role game, for instance.
gamerevolution.com

Dying Light 2 release date and supported platforms leaked ahead of reveal

Ahead of developer Techland’s big stream reveal, the Dying Light 2 release date has seemingly been leaked by an Italian website. The leaked advertisement includes the details on all the planned Dying Light 2 platforms planned, the age rating, and even a possible brand-new subtitle. The developer stream and official reveal are due for later on today, but it seems certain that a Dying Light 2 December release is confirmed.
gamingideology.com

New Kuro no Kiseki characters and release date leaked

Two new characters from the upcoming video game Kuro no Kiseki have recently been revealed in the latest scans from the weekly magazine Famitsu. In the latest weekly Famitsu scans, two new characters have been revealed for Nihon Falcom’s upcoming game, Kuro no Kiseki. The names of the 2 newly leaked characters are Judith Lanster, a 22-year-old actress who uses a whip-like weapon called Meteor Whip, and Bergard Zeeman, a 69-year-old man who is not only good friends with Van but also a master of the Kunlun. . Style, one of the 3 main martial arts known in Zemurai and uses a weapon called Gauntlet & Armor.
fictiontalk.com

Genshin Impact’s 1.6 Update Confirms Kazuha’s Banner and Summer Costumes

Genshin Impact‘s version 1.6 was recently showcased by Mihoyo. The update will contain a plethora of new content that players can enjoy including the anemo 5-star sword user, Kazuha. Kazuha is able to control enemies with his elemental skill by creating an aoe anemo vortex that pulls enemies and objects towards his current position while also launching him into the air. While Kazuha is in the air due to his elemental skill, his plunging attack converts to anemo damage, allowing him to create elemental reactions due to the swirl effect. Kazuha is also able to use his elemental skill in midair. This allows players to creatively maneuver out of danger or traverse terrain. Finally, there is Kazuha’s elemental burst. Which is an aoe slash that generates a field of beautiful autumn leaves. The field does damage at set intervals and allows for elemental absorption.