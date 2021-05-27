Genshin Impact Tohma – release date, banner, and leaks

At today’s Genshin Impact (Free) version 1.6 reveal stream, miHoYo revealed a wealth of details for the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.6 update including its release date, new events, alternate costumes, and a whole lot more. If you’ve not played Genshin Impact in a while, details for the previous 1.5 update are available here with new event details here. Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’ releases on June 9th for iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. The story in this update begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter that has everyone explore a secluded archipelago. Jean and Barbara get two summer-themed outfits in the update that will be available discounted in the in-game shop for a limited time. Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit will be free to claim after fulfilling specific in-game requirements. Pre-installation details will likely be revealed in the coming days as well. Watch the Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Beneath the Light of Jadeite’ update trailer below: