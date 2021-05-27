House committee rejects giving Louisiana prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries new trials
(The Center Square) – A Louisiana House committee turned back an attempt Thursday to grant new trials to prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled such convictions unconstitutional. In a separate ruling, the court said states were not required to offer new trials to prisoners convicted under the old standard, though states are free to come up with their own remedies.www.tribuneledgernews.com