Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

House committee rejects giving Louisiana prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries new trials

By David Jacobs
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Louisiana House committee turned back an attempt Thursday to grant new trials to prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled such convictions unconstitutional. In a separate ruling, the court said states were not required to offer new trials to prisoners convicted under the old standard, though states are free to come up with their own remedies.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
Person
Antonin Scalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#Race#Trial Court#State Court#Us Supreme Court#Louisiana House#The U S Supreme Court#Democrat#The Supreme Court#Nonunanimous Juries#Nonunanimous Verdicts#Prisoners#Unanimous Verdicts#Louisiana Voters#Criminal Convictions#Courts#Questionable Convictions#District Attorneys#Appeals#Rep Randal Gaines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Louisiana House rejects extending motion picture production tax credit

Jun. 4—Louisiana rejected extending the end of the Hollywood tax credit for another couple years on Thursday night. The House voted 45-37 to defeat Senate Bill 173, which would have kept around two years longer the costly tax benefit many say is the reason why so many filmmakers choose Louisiana to produce their movies and television productions.
Huntington, WVWVNews

West Virginia Supreme Court cites COVID-19 restrictions in nixing speedy trial rule challenge by murder suspect

Harold Radford Porter is accused in the shooting death of Sontez Lomax, 39, of Charleston, on Sept. 21, 2019, in front of Huntington’s Lantern Bar, WCHS-TV has reported. Porter’s lawyer, in seeking a dismissal, had contended the state violated West Virginia’s rule that a case go to trial within three regular terms of court after an indictment is returned.
Congress & CourtsRepublic

Supreme Court limits prosecutors’ use of anti-hacking law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors’ ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to vote 6-3 to overturn the conviction of a police sergeant who used a work database to run a license plate search in exchange for money. The justices ruled prosecutors had overreached in using the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge him. The case is important guidance in narrowing the scope of the law.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court limits reach of computer crime law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court narrowed the reach of a federal computer crime law Thursday, ruling that someone authorized to use a computer system does not violate the law when accessing data for an improper reason. The case involved a former police sergeant in Georgia who was offered money to...
Louisiana Statebizmagsb.com

Senate committee rejects effort to weaken lawsuit protection for Louisiana police officers

A Louisiana Senate committee turned back an effort Tuesday to lessen lawsuit protections for law enforcement officers who engage in “unreasonable” and “unconstitutional” conduct. Under the concept of “qualified immunity,” law enforcement officers accused of violating citizens’ constitutional rights can be protected from civil lawsuits if the officer didn’t have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court narrows cybercrime law

The Supreme Court limited the scope of a crucial federal computer fraud law Thursday by overturning the conviction of a former police officer accused of misusing a government database. The justices sided 6-3 with Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren in his appeal of a conviction under the Computer Fraud...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Why the Supreme Court just expanded police powers — unanimously

American Indian tribes have won a small victory at the Supreme Court. In the case, U.S. v. Cooley, justices held that tribal police on a reservation can arrest and search people who are not Native American when there is probable cause to suspect them of a federal or state crime. The decision was unanimous, almost certainly for a quirky reason: The court’s liberals favor tribal sovereignty on reservations and the court’s conservatives favor expansive police power to stop and search. Conservatives also hate throwing out convictions on procedural grounds.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans block ‘Jim Crow jury’ reform in Louisiana House committee

Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee Thursday voted against a so-called “Jim Crow jury” reform bill that would give a shot at freedom to about 1,500 people who remain in Louisiana prisons despite jurors disagreeing on their guilt. In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment that put an end to […] The post Republicans block ‘Jim Crow jury’ reform in Louisiana House committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsDaily Comet

'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

BATON ROUGE — A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats' support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

Louisiana lawmakers vote to allow people convicted of felonies on juries

The Louisiana Legislature has voted to allow some people convicted of felonies to serve on juries. House Bill 84 is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk for approval. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored the legislation. If enacted, people who were convicted of felonies would be able to serve on juries after they have been off probation or parole and out of prison for five years. Currently, people convicted of felonies are banned from being part of the jury pool unless a gubernatorial pardon has vacated their convictions.