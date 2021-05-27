Seedling Garden Club adds a touch of beauty

“Ugliness is so grim. A little beauty, something that is lovely, I think, can help create harmony which will lesson tensions.” Lady Bird Johnson. Growing up in Kennett in the 60s,and having a mother who was a member of the Seedlings Garden Club probably said more about my tribe than what Church or Synagogue we went to or even our politics. Kennett Square was a town around 3,000 souls with Longwood Gardens as a resource. It had four Garden Clubs; Four Seasons, Spade and Trowel, Seedlings and Unionville.This must have made us the Garden Club Capital of the World.