Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennett Township, PA

Seedling Garden Club adds a touch of beauty

By Bob George
Southern Chester County Weekliesf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ugliness is so grim. A little beauty, something that is lovely, I think, can help create harmony which will lesson tensions.” Lady Bird Johnson. Growing up in Kennett in the 60s,and having a mother who was a member of the Seedlings Garden Club probably said more about my tribe than what Church or Synagogue we went to or even our politics. Kennett Square was a town around 3,000 souls with Longwood Gardens as a resource. It had four Garden Clubs; Four Seasons, Spade and Trowel, Seedlings and Unionville.This must have made us the Garden Club Capital of the World.

www.southernchestercountyweeklies.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kennett Square, PA
City
Chester, PA
Delaware County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Kennett Square, PA
Lifestyle
City
Unionville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Bird Johnson
Person
Atb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Garden#Flower Garden#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#Native Plants#House Plants#Seedling Garden Club#The Seedlings Garden Club#Church#Synagogue#Garden Clubs#The Garden Club Capital#The Barnes Brinton House#S T#Pocopson Home#Bell#The Kennett Middle School#The Country Butcher#The Food Cupboard#The Dahlia Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Identify Your Ideal Kitchen Design Style

While you may see kitchens in a variety of styles and find them all beautiful in their own way, finding inspiration for your dream kitchen often requires sorting through many different considerations. From transitional to modern and every style in-between, these ideas can help you decide what suits your home while also fitting your personal tastes.
Chester County, PAchescotimes.com

Lectures on spotted lanternfly at Galer Estate

The spotted lanternfly has invaded Pennsylvania, but at the Wines, Vines & the Villain event, you can learn mitigation techniques and how to destroy their habitat while enjoying a complimentary glass of wine. The event will be offered on two Tuesdays: May 18 and June 22. The winery opens at...
Kennett Square, PAStar-Banner

A tiny garden with a big impact

Gardens come in all sizes. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is 1,100 acres and is one of the United States’ largest gardens. Alternatively, some of our smallest gardens can be found in and around homes. In fact, they are small enough they do not require a yard, patio, or balcony and can easily be found sitting in a sunny windowsill, atop a coffee table, or any other location within your home. Specifically, I am referring to succulent gardens.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Make Snack Time Fun and Simple

Long days of learning and adventure often lead to hunger for little ones, but many snacks don’t fit the bill or require already busy parents to spend precious time in the kitchen. Instead, make snack time simple – yet still fun and delicious – with a treat that’s ready to eat.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Expert Tips for Welcoming a Kitten

Among the 43% of respondents to a Royal Canin survey, who have fostered a pet, 6 in 10 have “foster failed” and permanently adopted the pet they were fostering. Most pet owners who responded also agree the first year of pet ownership is the most important, but 64% believe it is the most difficult, as well.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Chester County, PAPhoenixville News

Single Mothers Conference sets free workshops this Saturday

WEST CHESTER — Registration is now open for free, virtual workshops being held this Saturday at the 9th Annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference. Sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union, the theme of this year’s conference is “Resilience & Reinvention.”. The conference kicked off Mother’s Day Weekend with an Online...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Simple Tips for a Better Wedding Registry

For some couples, the idea of registering for wedding gifts is an exciting way to start planning for the home they’ll be sharing as newlyweds. For others, the registry is just one more chore to check off the wedding to-do list. Regardless of where you fall on the love-it-or-hate-it spectrum,...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

7 Steps to Save Money on a Remodel

Every homeowner has a defined budget he or she can allocate toward a remodeling project. Even if funds were unlimited, it’s still in a homeowner’s best interest to secure the best value for each dollar invested in a remodeling project, ultimately increasing the value of the home. Consider these tips...
Spring Township, PAMyChesCo

Fun Spring and Summer Toys and Games for Kids!

In the warm weather months, you can keep toddlers and preschoolers engaged with these great learning toys and games perfect for the season:. Chalk it Up: With just a colorful set of washable, toddler-safe chalk, your child can create their own artwork on any sidewalk or patio. Or, draw a hopscotch or four square court for active playtime that builds coordination.
Coatesville, PAchescotimes.com

Salvation Army of Coatesville honors Blair as Hero of Hope

COATESVILLE — In celebration of National Salvation Army Week, which runs from May 10 to 16, The Salvation Army of Coatesville is proud to honor Cathy Blair as its 2021 Hero of Hope for the impact she has made on our local community members in need, especially over the last pandemic year.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

8 Tips for a Successful Home Renovation

Thinking of remodeling your home? From safety and security to product and contractor selection, there are many factors to consider. Follow these eight remodeling tips to help minimize hassles during a renovation:. 1. Create a budget. Create a project budget and set a spending limit. Whether you plan to utilize...
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Milestone achieved for charity in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE ― On Mother’s Day weekend, the Phoenixville Area Senior Center handed out its 100,000th free meal to feed the hungry since March 13, 2020. Weekly, the Phoenixville nonprofit currently provides five frozen meals, a five-day breakfast bag, produce and staples, including milk, eggs and bread, to approximately 130 seniors.