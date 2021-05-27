newsbreak-logo
Dick Wolf Explains the Strategy Behind His 'Law & Order,' 'Chicago' and 'FBI' Franchise Empires

By Michael Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 20 years ago, when Dick Wolf first expanded the “Law & Order” universe to include “Law & Order: SVU,” he compared the brand extension to Campbell’s Soup: If you like one flavor, you’ll likely be willing to try and enjoy another. Cut to 2021: This fall, Wolf boasts an unprecedented nine series in primetime, including three “Chicago” dramas and three “Law & Order” entries on NBC, and three different “FBI” shows on CBS. It’s not just one brand anymore — Wolf has come close to filling the entire broadcast supermarket.

