Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Grocery-Anchored Assets Lead Post-COVID Retail Recovery: CBRE Report

By Keith Loria
Commercial Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after COVID, positive indicators point to a strong recovery ahead for D.C. retail, according to CBRE’s “Washington DC Retail MarketView Q1 2021” report. Since March of last year, numerous retailers across the D.C. metro region have been forced to close due to COVID concerns, with the ensuing months being some of the most tumultuous in history. Protests in early summer and an intense presidential election in late fall forced many retailers to board up their storefronts.

commercialobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Covid#Cbre#Gyms#Product Sales#Discount Stores#Covid#Cbre#Commercial Observer#Aldi#Capital One Arena#Grocery Anchored Centers#D C Retail#Active Tenants#Submarket#Activity Uptick#Report#Furniture Stores#Numerous Retailers#Executive Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Streetsboro, OHrebusinessonline.com

JLL Brokers Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Suburban Cleveland for $10.5M

STREETSBORO, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Streetsboro Crossing in suburban Cleveland for $10.5 million. Grocer Giant Eagle anchors the 89,436-square-foot retail center. Other tenants at the property, which was nearly 94 percent leased at the time of sale, include Pet Supplies Plus, Palm Beach Tanning, GNC, Great Clips and Sally Beauty. Completed in 1996 and renovated this year, the center is situated on nearly 20 acres. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Kirstey Lein and Bill Poffenberger of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based Pine Tree. A private Delaware Statutory Trust investor purchased the asset in an all-cash transaction.
Washington, DCcspdailynews.com

Convenience Retailer Getting Into Grocery Business

WASHINGTON — AQS Foods LLC has acquired five company-operated Save A Lot grocery stores in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area from Save A Lot. AQS Foods is based in Port Deposit, Md., where it owns a Lion Xpress convenience store. Owner and operator Qasim Warraich has more than 9 years of experience in operating gas stations and convenience stores in Oklahoma and Maryland. With the purchase of discount grocer Save A Lot’s Washington, D.C.-area locations, Warraich extends his presence into the grocery business, bringing a commitment to growing the business locally through continued and expanded service to the community.
Conway, SCshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Palomar Group Arranges $5.4 Million Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Conway, South Carolina

Conway, S.C. — The Palomar Group has arranged the $5.4 million sale of Myrtle Ridge, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1901 Highway 544 in Conway, a town near Myrtle Beach. Palomar Group represented the undisclosed seller, a private shopping center owner, in the off-market transaction. Both the undisclosed buyer and seller are private companies that primarily own grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout the Southeast. The 59,240-square-foot Myrtle Ridge is anchored by Food Lion, Dollar Tree and Walgreens. Food Lion recently executed an early renewal at this location, taking its term to just under 10 years. The shopping center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.
SoftwareItproportal

AI-powered Integrated Business Planning is crucial to post-Covid recovery

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved out of the lab into the boardroom. From analyzing and predicting customer behavior to powering operational automation, the benefits of using AI in global enterprises are now well-proven. Indeed, adoption is rising quickly. A recent study by McKinsey has found that businesses plan to invest even more in AI in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the acceleration of all things digital.
Public Healthhalifaxexaminer.ca

Report: Pandemic reshaping Canadian grocery industry

Mask wearing, cashiers behind transparent barriers, arrows on the floor, limits on how many people can enter a store, and enhanced cleaning protocols. The pandemic has undeniably changed the way consumers shop for their groceries, and a new report released on Thursday suggests the Canadian grocery industry of the future is going to look very different from its pre-COVID-19 days.
Miami, FLGlobeSt.com

Population Growth Fuels Swift Retail Recovery in Miami

The Miami/Dade County retail market is already showing positive signs of recovery. Strong population growth and the return of tourism indicate a bubbling retail recovery, and according to the first quarter market report from Colliers, the metrics support the theory. The vacancy rate remained flat in the first months of the year, while rents actually increased.
Public Healthinvesting.com

COVID-19 Recovery Value Stocks: 1 Cheap Hotel Asset to Buy

American Hotel Income Properties (TSX:HOT.UN) is a limited partnership that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States (U.S.) and is engaged primarily in growing a portfolio of premium-branded, service hotels in larger secondary markets with diverse and stable demand generators. American Hotel (AHIP) has several long-term...
StocksNBC San Diego

Express Stock Tumbles 20% After Retailer Announces Plan to Sell 15 Million Shares

Stock of the retailer Express tumbled Thursday, after the clothing retailer announced plans to sell up to 15 million shares. Express announced an "at-the-market" equity offering, which could represent more than 22% of its shares outstanding. Earlier Thursday morning, Express' stock had jumped after the retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter...
Charlotte, NCrebusinessonline.com

CBRE Global Investors Acquires 110,000 SF Office, Retail Portfolio in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has acquired the South End Collection, a recently renovated office and retail portfolio in Charlotte totaling 110,000 square feet. Charlotte-based Asana Partners sold the portfolio for an undisclosed amount. The South End Collection is located in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood and features three creative office and retail properties that are all 100 percent leased.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
Businessearthday.org

American Jobs Plan can open the door to post-Covid recovery

The impacts of a changing climate pose a serious threat to the US’s infrastructure and way of life. The nation is ill-equipped to withstand the onslaught from the increasing intensity of hurricanes, sea-level rise, coastal flooding and shoreline erosion. While the US is the wealthiest country in the world, it ranks 13th in its overall quality of infrastructure.
Grocery & Supermaketcanadiangrocer.com

New study looks at post-pandemic grocery trends

The grocery industry underwent massive change during the pandemic, but a new report from Deloitte looks at what life for Canadian grocers could be like as vaccinations go up across the country and the end of the crisis, hopefully, draws near. The focus now should be on maintaining the momentum...
Los Angeles, CAJLL

Grocery-anchored retail center in Los Angeles refinanced for $63.78M

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $63.78 million refinancing for Midtown Shopping Center, a 216,813-square-foot shopping center anchored by Ralphs in Los Angles, California. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a Los Angeles-based private client, to place the five-year,...
Businesshometextilestoday.com

IMC taps Furlong for new CEO post at Juniper

ATLANTA — International Market Centers, a Blackstone portfolio company, named William B. (Bill) Furlong to the new position of CEO of Juniper, IMC’s omnichannel B2B e-commerce platform, effective June 1. Furlong brings 25 years of digital innovation and leadership experience, including 11 years with Expedia Group. “We are thrilled to...
Gamblinginsidersport.com

SBC Digital North America to Examine Future of Sports Betting Marketing

SBC Digital North America is set to provide a deep dive into the marketing strategies that really work for US sports betting operators, with input from senior executives and specialists from Caesars Entertainment, BetMGM, Foxwoods, Penn Interactive, and Yahoo Sports. The Marketing & Affiliation track on June 9, the opening...