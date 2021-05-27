Grocery-Anchored Assets Lead Post-COVID Retail Recovery: CBRE Report
A year after COVID, positive indicators point to a strong recovery ahead for D.C. retail, according to CBRE’s “Washington DC Retail MarketView Q1 2021” report. Since March of last year, numerous retailers across the D.C. metro region have been forced to close due to COVID concerns, with the ensuing months being some of the most tumultuous in history. Protests in early summer and an intense presidential election in late fall forced many retailers to board up their storefronts.commercialobserver.com