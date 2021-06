There has been a ton of discussion around actor Zac Efron's dating life lately. The Baywatch star recently split with his girlfriend of 10 months, Vanessa Valladares, who he met while filming in Australia. Efron met the waitress while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, and she allegedly quit her job so she could spend more time with Efron. The actor has been rather busy working on a few projects, including the film Gold and the second season to his Netflix docu-series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Efron has reportedly been living in Australia for a while now, having canceled his flight back to Los Angeles in August and extending his tourist visa from three months to 12 months.