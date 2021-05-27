newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Civic Federation Mulls Possible Reforms to Arlington Government, Elections

By David Taube
arlnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlington County’s form of government has largely stayed the same since 1930. Now, a local civic organization is inviting Arlingtonians to consider possible reforms. The Arlington County Civic Federation, a nonprofit that provides a forum for about 90 civic groups to discuss community topics, is holding a series of Zoom meetings to discuss reforms, from changing the number of County Board members and their term limits to moving to ward-based Board representation to using ranked-choice voting.

www.arlnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Electoral Reform#Democratic Reform#General Elections#School Reform#Arlingtonians#Civfed#The County Board#George Mason University#Arlington Elections#Arlington Citizens#Civic Groups#Form Of Government#Governance#Legislation#District Representation#Districts#County Board Members#Improving Representation#Proponents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Board Approves Bonus for ACPD Officers

Arlington police officers are getting bonuses with the help of state money. The County Board approved $229,961 for the one-time bonuses on Saturday from funding through the 2020 state budget bill signed into law in November. It’s part of approximately $7.5 million distributed to police departments across Virginia. “The purpose...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Agenda: May 17-23

Arlington Agenda is a listing of interesting events for the week ahead in Arlington County and local events being held online. If you’d like your event considered, fill out the event submission form to submit it to our event calendar. Tuesday, May 18. Via Zoom or Facebook. Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Chief judge of Arlington Circuit Court wins statewide honor

Its presentation was virtual due to the pandemic, but Arlington Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. on May 11 was honored with the 2019 Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award by the Judicial Council of Virginia. The award is presented annually to a Virginia jurist who has demonstrated...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonva.us

County Board Adopts Vision Zero Action Plan

On Saturday, May 15, the Arlington County Board voted 5-0 to adopt a five-year Vision Zero Action Plan. The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries within the County by 2030. The Action Plan is the culmination of nearly 2 years of community engagement and planning by Transportation staff and working groups representing communities across the County.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Morning Notes

Proposed HQ2 ‘Helix’ Tower Is Too Tall — “Amazon.com Inc. may need to lop off the tip of its proposed drill-bit-like structure, the Helix, at its PenPlace development to ensure the safety of flights coming into and out of Reagan National Airport. Engineers working for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority determined the 15-story building is roughly 13 feet taller than the maximum allowable height for structures that close to the airport.” [Washington Business Journal, WJLA]
Virginia StateInside Nova

Northern Virginia foster parents recognized for service

Foster parents from five Northern Virginia jurisdictions have been named 2021 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. "Foster parents play a crucial role in caring for children across the region," said Robert C. White Jr., chair of the council's board and a councilmember in the District of Columbia. "It's my pleasure to recognize this year's Foster Parents of the Year for their resilience and commitment during such a challenging year."
Arlington County, VAarlingtonva.us

County Manager Mark Schwartz Shares Updates on Advancing Police Practices in Arlington

Arlington is committed to advancing best practices to align with 21st Century Policing strategies. Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz offers an update focused on key areas of policing: use of force; training; cameras; pursuits; recruitment; internal affairs; data and transparency. The County Manager highlights areas of progress and steps to advance policy and practice in the future. Watch the video.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Arlington. “They have shown selflessness, patience and understanding to the...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Experts: Arlington’s Expensive Housing Market Impacts Whole Region

Arlington’s lack of affordable townhomes, duplexes and other housing types has a ripple effect across the D.C. region, housing experts say. How Arlington tackles that deficit, they said, could help stem the tide of urban sprawl and its social, economic and environmental impacts — with more options, lower- and middle-income households are better able to stay in their communities, be near their jobs and access established transit areas.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington Historical Society gears up for museum-preservation effort

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. It could take upwards of 10 years and $1.5 million to preserve, renovate and expand the Arlington Historical Museum, and backers of the proposal are counting on the broader community to become engaged in the effort.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Slated to Buy East Falls Church Property for Flood Relief

Arlington County is planning to buy a vacant home in East Falls Church that was damaged in the July 2019 flash flooding. The county intends to demolish the home at 6415 24th Street N. and use the property to make improvements “that would help alleviate or reduce the severity of localized flooding,” Stormwater Communications Manager Aileen Winquist tells ARLnow.
Arlington County, VAFalls Church News-Press

Our Man in Arlington

The soaring Air Force Memorial (its top 402 feet above sea level) has been comfortingly easy to visit since it opened in 2006. The entrance just off the start of Columbia Pike offers quick generous parking for a spectacular view of the D.C. skyline. But that is going to change....
Virginia StateInside Nova

Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases at lowest level since April 2020

Northern Virginia's average number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of April 2020, and hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at record lows as the region prepares to fully reopen and unmask following new guidance from the state and federal governments. The...
Arlington County, VANBC Washington

Arlington County Reneges on In-Person Summer School Promise

Many parents in Northern Virginia were crushed this week when they learned many students who were promised in-person learning this summer will not be given that opportunity. Gov. Ralph Northam has said all school districts must offer expanded summer school options this year so students can catch up, but Arlington County Public Schools is telling some parents their kids can't participate.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Arlington Honors Fallen Police Officers

Acting Arlington County Police Chief Charles Penn stands in front of a plaque “In Valor There Is Hope” in the plaza outside police headquarters reading the names of the seven fallen ACPD officers on Monday, May, 10. ACPD and the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office commemorated National Police Week in a virtual ceremony by honoring the lives of Arlington’s seven fallen police officers dating from 1935 to 2016.
Arlington County, VAWJLA

'A community benefit': VA vaccine coordinator on the impact of COVID vaccines for kids 12+

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Vaccinations of kids aged 12-15 are now officially underway in Virginia, as Pfizer's shot has now been authorized for adolescents. On Thursday, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane talked about not just how the shots will be administered, but also the potential impact: on schools, families, and the return to normal.
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: APS continues doubling down on dopey

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Based on feedback we’ve been getting from our sources in the high-school-sports world, Arlington Public Schools has become something of a punching-bag of ridicule for its ongoing policy of requiring student-athletes to wear masks even in situations where it not only serves no good, but well could prove to be counterproductive from a health standpoint.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonva.us

New Tools for Advancing Racial Equity in Arlington (Updated)

Arlington County today released a set of new tools to help advance racial equity efforts in Arlington. The collection of neighborhood toolkits and data dashboards are products of the County’s Realizing Arlington’s Commitment to Equity (RACE) program. “Talking frankly about race and equity in our society can be difficult, and...