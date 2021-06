All Metro Transit buses and trains will be back to full capacity starting Friday as the agency drops passenger limits instituted at the onset of COVID-19. Riders will still be required to wear a mask, according to guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a mandate from the federal government that remains in effect until Sept. 13. The change at Metro Transit will come as the state removes limits on outdoor dining and events, outdoor mask use and early closing times for bars, restaurants and other gathering spaces.