Top court to hear appeal of Quebec mosque shooter’s sentence

A felon who, after an argument, shot wildly on a populated street, was sentenced today to over eight years in federal prison. Derrick Damon Timmons, age 30, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a December 17, 2020 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence at sentencing showed that, during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2020, Timmons had a discussion with another person in Dubuque. Video evidence showed that Timmons left and then returned to the area, where another felon, Katwan Brown, handed Timmons a pistol. Brown and Timmons then went inside a residence for a brief time. When Brown and Timmons returned to the street, Timmons engaged in an animated argument with the other individual. Someone fired a round and people in the area scattered, with Timmons running back into the residence. After a few moments Timmons leaned back out of the doorway and shot wildly up the street multiple times, striking one individual. Another of the rounds Timmons fired struck an occupied apartment nearby, and yet another round struck an unoccupied vehicle. Timmons fled the area after the shooting.