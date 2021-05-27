Cancel
Violent Crimes

Top court to hear appeal of Quebec mosque shooter’s sentence

By Leslie MacKinnon
ipolitics.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal about the length of the sentence given to the man who shot and killed six Muslim worshipers inside a Quebec City mosque in 2017. The appeal request came from Quebec’s prosecution service. Normally, the maximum sentence for first-degree...

ipolitics.ca
Stephen Harper
