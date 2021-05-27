FAR Therapeutic Arts and Recreation
Formed in 1951, FAR is a non-sectarian, non-profit organization that provides a variety of services for people of all ages who have physical, intellectual, and/or emotional challenges. In 1964 the group found a home at the First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham offered its facilities to use free of charge. FAR’s has changed its focus much throughout the years. Today, FAR offers an expanded catalogue of creative arts and recreational therapies for more than 1,400 clients of all ages. Although they’ve changed over time, they have remained committed to giving people of all ages with a wide array of special needs a forum for self-expression and personal growth.www.dbusiness.com