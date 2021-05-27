Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, MI

FAR Therapeutic Arts and Recreation

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Formed in 1951, FAR is a non-sectarian, non-profit organization that provides a variety of services for people of all ages who have physical, intellectual, and/or emotional challenges. In 1964 the group found a home at the First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham offered its facilities to use free of charge. FAR’s has changed its focus much throughout the years. Today, FAR offers an expanded catalogue of creative arts and recreational therapies for more than 1,400 clients of all ages. Although they’ve changed over time, they have remained committed to giving people of all ages with a wide array of special needs a forum for self-expression and personal growth.

www.dbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Society
City
Birmingham, MI
Birmingham, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Recreational Therapies#Self Expression#Personal Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Oakland County, MIMacomb Daily

Oakland Together Grant supports arts and cultural organizations

When the pandemic hit last year, art galleries were hit hard. People couldn’t come inside, they couldn’t view exhibits in person, and funding was an issue. But Oakland County stepped in to help. Through the Oakland Together grant, many arts and cultural organizations were granted aid to help keep things...
Birmingham, MIdbusiness.com

The Community House Adds Two Board Members

The Community House, a nonprofit in Birmingham, has appointed two Birmingham residents to its boards of directors. Joe Valentine and Mallory Kallabat will each serve a three-year term with the opportunity to serve a second term of the same length. They will support the mission of The Community House, provide leadership, and aid fundraising efforts.
Southfield, MIThe Oakland Press

Pfizer COVID vaccines widely available for ages 12-15 and others

With the new CDC approval, children ages 12-15 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting immediately. Parents can sign their children up for Pfizer two-shot vaccines through the Oakland County Health Division at OaklandCountyVaccine.com. The website also lists information about vaccines available at local pharmacies and other providers. Walk-ins are...
Michigan StateThe Oakland Press

Easterseals Michigan connects veterans to services

Easterseals Michigan hosts a free webinar explaining its services to veterans and their families from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14. Easterseals Michigan's commitment to reaching out to the military community goes back to World War II. They advocate for, connect with, and provide support services to military service members, veterans and their families through all phases of deployment – predeployment, deployment and reunion reintegration.
Oakland County, MIlegalnews.com

Honor Community Health helps close health care gap for one in five Oakland County residents

(Photos courtesy of Oakland County) Oakland County and Honor Community Health on Monday celebrated the grand opening of Honor’s clinics which are co-located at Oakland County Health Division’s offices in Pontiac and Southfield offering affordable health care for residents, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The clinics are part of Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter’s Health360 initiative which aims to close a major health care gap for 227,000 uninsured or underinsured county residents through a partnership with Honor.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Rooftop Popup With Pure Barre

Pure Barre announces a rooftop popup class in Downtown Detroit. The popup class will be located at The Lofts of Merchants Row. The Troy/Birmingham Pure Barre will announce different locaton popup classes in the upcoming months. Follow @purebarrebirminghammi on Instagram to keep an eye out for other popup class announcements.
Detroit, MIcandgnews.com

Inside|Out program brings art to Paint Creek Trail

“Rounded Flower Bed,” by Claude Monet, is displayed in public during a past Inside|Out exhibition by the Detroit Institute of Arts. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 2021 Inside|Out program will once again bring art to the Rochester area this summer. Amanda Harrison, the DIA’s community engagement...
Oakland County, MIOxford Leader

Lions take to the streets

It has been awhile, but in a couple of weekends the Oxford Lions Club will again take to the streets. Their White Cane sales will commence around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. Lions volunteer will be out and about until Saturday, May 22. Like many local service groups, the Lions did not seek donations in 2020 because of COVID-19. Donations are used to help the blind, deaf and those in other need in our community. Volunteers will be located on M-24 and Drahner Road, Washington and Burdick streets, Baldwin and Oakwood and Baldwin and Seymour Lake roads. Pictured from the left are CJ Carnacchio, John Katona, Dave Morden, Bob Huston, Pauline Morden and Adam Bradfrod. Want to be a Lion? Contact us at 810-797-5840 or 248-628-1293 for info. Photo by D. Rush.
Birmingham, MIThe Oakland Press

Farmington Hills welcomes new assistant city manager

Birmingham’s former city manager is the new assistant city manager for Farmington Hills, as of May 3. Joseph A. Valentine is a 24-year veteran of municipal operations management and has “a proven track record of effectively addressing community needs and concerns,” as stated in a news release from the City of Farmington Hills.