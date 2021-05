When Summer Walker broke onto the music scene in 2018 with her debut mixtape, Last Days of Summer, she quickly became one of the most talked-about R&B girls in the game. Her style was refreshing and her lyrics were relatable. Within a year, her debut album was released and it shot to the top of the charts. Outside of music, however, Summer Walker has received a lot of backlash for many of her comments. Recently, people have been questioning her parenting skills after a photo of her and her daughter raised people’s concerns about the baby’s health. As usual, though, Summer isn’t going to let anyone’s negative comments bring her down. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Summer Walker.