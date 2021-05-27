The Witcher: Old World is an epic prequel produced in partnership with CD Projekt Red

When comparing NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...to its original release, there's an important change in its presentation that I think summarizes much of what has been achieved in this remake. If you look on digital storefronts, you'll see it described as "the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata". This isn't necessarily an incorrect statement, and it makes perfect sense to market it like this -- NieR:Automata's audience is significantly larger, after all, large enough for the vast majority of its playerbase to not have played the original NieR Replicant/Gestalt. It's a subtle distinction, but one that matters nonetheless. This remake is not primarily for fans of the original (although they will likely be thoroughly satisfied nonetheless); this remake is a new game in the franchise which has been anchored, for most people, with NieR:Automata as a starting point (myself included). With that in mind, the changes here all make perfect sense, and they work well in presenting it in this manner.