Video Games

The Witcher: Old World is an epic prequel produced in partnership with CD Projekt Red

By Charlie Hall
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crowdfunding campaign for The Witcher: Old World is going extremely well. With a little more than two weeks left in the Kickstarter campaign, developer and publisher Go On Board has already raised more than $3 million. That will almost surely rank it among the top 10 campaigns of the year. The success is not all that surprising, given the global popularity of the brand. What is impressive is how much energy CD Projekt Red is putting into the game.

TV Seriesgamebyte.com

Familiar Villain To Star In Netflix’s The Witcher Prequel Series

Fans of The Witcher are in for a treat, as a familiar villain is set to make more than just a cameo in the upcoming Netflix prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. As spotted by Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to feature the one and only Eredin Bréacc Glas, perhaps better recognised as the commander of the Wild Hunt. Gamers should definitely be familiar with The Wild Hunt, a dangerous warrior faction who set their sights on Ciri in the CD Projekt Red smash hit, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Witcher Voice Actor Felt ‘Really Bad’ for CD Projekt RED Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Woes

Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle has said that he felt “really bad” for CD Projekt RED following the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, which needs no introduction at this point. Although Cockle said that he’s been too busy to play the game, he revealed that he too is waiting for the studio to fix bugs so that he can have a “smoother” experience, especially since he has a PlayStation 4.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

​'The Witcher 3' Is Six Years Old, And Its Open World Is Still Unmatched

Hello. My name is Ewan, and I am completely and utterly unable to stop playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For the last six years, CD Projekt RED's RPG masterpiece has been a part of me, never far from reach. It's very much a security blanket to me in the same way I assume actual blankets are to small children, and bucket hats are to people who become unbearable to talk to after one pint of Strongbow Dark Fruits. I first picked up the game in 2015 for PlayStation 4, knowing very little about what to expect beyond the fact that it was an open-world fantasy adventure - exactly what I was after at that moment in time.
TV Seriesgamepressure.com

We Known Who May be the Antagonist in The Witcher Prequel

The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel to Netflix's The Witcher, may feature Eredin. It is even said that he will be the main antagonist of the work. It is also known which actor is to play the character. The vision for the first season of Netflix's prequel series The Witcher:...
Video Gamesxfire.com

Can CD Projekt Red Make a Comeback After the Cyberpunk 2077 Disaster?

Let's be honest here, Cyberpunk 2077 left a bad taste owing not just to the massive number of bugs, but also the underwhelming world and dynamics. What was supposed to be the best game of the decade, as per the massive hype and marketing campaign around it, turned out to be underwhelming to say the absolute least.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

CD Projekt Red is Still Waiting on Sony to Approve Cyberpunk 2077’s Return to the PlayStation Store

Nearly six months after Cyberpunk 2077 launched and was rapidly removed from the PlayStation Store due to a number of issues, the game still hasn’t returned to Sony’s digital storefront. Developer CD Projekt Red says that it is still waiting on Sony’s approval to put Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store, though it hasn’t detailed what the criteria for that approval is.
LawHot Hardware

Four Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuits Against CD Projekt Red Are Consolidating Into One

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was disastrous. Many, especially investors, were unhappy with the end result. Four class action lawsuits were filed this past winter due to all the issues associated with the game. It was recently confirmed that all four class action lawsuits against CD Projekt Red have been consolidated into one major case. CD Projekt Red (CDPR) noted earlier this week that a lead plaintiff has been assigned and that the consolidated cases will be subject to common court proceedings.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Prequel to the Sequel

When comparing NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...to its original release, there's an important change in its presentation that I think summarizes much of what has been achieved in this remake. If you look on digital storefronts, you'll see it described as "the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata". This isn't necessarily an incorrect statement, and it makes perfect sense to market it like this -- NieR:Automata's audience is significantly larger, after all, large enough for the vast majority of its playerbase to not have played the original NieR Replicant/Gestalt. It's a subtle distinction, but one that matters nonetheless. This remake is not primarily for fans of the original (although they will likely be thoroughly satisfied nonetheless); this remake is a new game in the franchise which has been anchored, for most people, with NieR:Automata as a starting point (myself included). With that in mind, the changes here all make perfect sense, and they work well in presenting it in this manner.
Video Gamesbeastsofwar.com

The Witcher: Old World Board Game Hits Kickstarter

Go On Board has now launched their Kickstarter for The Witcher: Old World. This game, set before the events of the famous Fantasy franchise, has you putting on the boots of Witchers as you head out to hunt monsters and make a name for yourself. The Witcher: Old World //...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

CD Projekt Red Unveil Gwent Price of Power Expansion Set

Today, CD Projekt Red Unveils the new Gwent Price of Power Expansion Set, coming to PC, iOS, and Android. Due to unfold onto PC, Apple M1 Macs, iOS, and Android on 8 June, the very first expansion set for Gwent was revealed today. Not to be confused with a stand alone expansions, of which Gwent has had several, the brand new add ons for the Witcher card game are set to plunge players into a three-part story expansion that will further explore the magical realms of CD Projekt’s headline franchise. As the factions of Gwent seek out dark and ancient magics, you’ll uncover the Price Of Power with the very first in the expansion set next month.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

CD Projekt appoints new game director for Cyberpunk

CD Projekt has named Gabriel Amatangelo as Cyberpunk 2077's new game director. The appointment follows the departure of former quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who has stepped down from the position and left the studio. Amatangelo joined CD Projekt in January 2020 as a creative director for Cyberpunk. Prior to the...
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

The Witcher prequel series casts a major villain from The Witcher 3

The Witcher: Blood Origin will Contain none other than Eredin Bréacc Glas, the principal antagonist of this Witcher 3, a new report asserts. The report comes in Redanian Intelligence, A fan-run site that’s especially conducive to developments encompassing Netflix’s series. The socket reports that Eredin will be depicted from the prequel series on Netflix by Australian celebrity Jacob Collins-Levy, which you may also have seen recently in a different Netflix production, Young Wallander.
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

CD Projekt struggling to get Cyberpunk back on the PlayStation Store

After the hellish release of Cyberpunk 2077, its publisher and developer CD Projekt is still negotiating with Sony to get its game back on the store according to the president and CEO of the company, Adam Kicinski. The interview has come through the ever-reliable VGC and doesn't bode particularly well...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Why E3 2021 Will Be Good for Indie Games and Developers

The organizers of E3 are reimagining E3 2021 to highlight indie games on a global stage. This is a first for E3, because historically the event only covered AAA block buster games. How will this impact indie games and developers? Many indies are craving exposure, so this could be a...