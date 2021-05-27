The Witcher: Old World is an epic prequel produced in partnership with CD Projekt Red
The crowdfunding campaign for The Witcher: Old World is going extremely well. With a little more than two weeks left in the Kickstarter campaign, developer and publisher Go On Board has already raised more than $3 million. That will almost surely rank it among the top 10 campaigns of the year. The success is not all that surprising, given the global popularity of the brand. What is impressive is how much energy CD Projekt Red is putting into the game.www.polygon.com