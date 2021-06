— Yesterday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the City’s Office of Integrated Development introduced Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 at the inaugural APEX event. Planning to Grow Akron – The City Housing Strategy (“PTGA”) was introduced in February 2017 and included a review of Akron’s existing housing supply, programs, demand, conditions and strategies. Recommendations in the plan were intended to reverse the trend of Akron’s declining population and facilitate new investment in the City. At the APEX event yesterday, speakers covered the information contained in the updated housing strategy Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 which is now available for download at apexakron.com.