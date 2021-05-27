Federal government drastically cuts water deliveries to California cities, farms
In a drastic move signaling California's looming drought crisis, federal water managers announced Wednesday they're cutting water allocations to farms and cities again. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which supplies water in California through the Central Valley Project, said it expects to cut its delivery to the urban areas it serves by more than half, allocating 25% of the contracted amount rather than the 55% that was announced earlier.www.ksbw.com