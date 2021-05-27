Cancel
Federal government drastically cuts water deliveries to California cities, farms

By Amy Graff , SFGATE
KSBW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a drastic move signaling California's looming drought crisis, federal water managers announced Wednesday they're cutting water allocations to farms and cities again. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which supplies water in California through the Central Valley Project, said it expects to cut its delivery to the urban areas it serves by more than half, allocating 25% of the contracted amount rather than the 55% that was announced earlier.

