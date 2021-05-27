Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Minecraft
Sonic the Hedgehog will make his way into Minecraft this year, although we’re not sure how. In its Sonic Central livestream on Thursday, Sega showed some upcoming crossovers featuring everyone’s favorite chili dog-eating hedgehog. Sonic costumes will come to Two Point Hospital, and players can even dress up in a terrifying Sonic mascot costume in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game. Sonic the Fighters will also be playable in Lost Judgement later this year.www.polygon.com