Video Games

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Minecraft

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog will make his way into Minecraft this year, although we’re not sure how. In its Sonic Central livestream on Thursday, Sega showed some upcoming crossovers featuring everyone’s favorite chili dog-eating hedgehog. Sonic costumes will come to Two Point Hospital, and players can even dress up in a terrifying Sonic mascot costume in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game. Sonic the Fighters will also be playable in Lost Judgement later this year.

www.polygon.com
