Music

Broadway-Aimed Britney Spears Musical Sets D.C. Premiere

By Lee Seymour
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not a workshop, not yet a Broadway show. But producers certainly hope it’s lucky. Once Upon A One More Time, a new stage musical featuring the songs of pop icon Britney Spears, is set for a winter premiere at Washington D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company. The intention, according to producers Susan Bristow and the Nederlander Organization, is a Rialto transfer sometime thereafter. (Nederlander manages nine Broadway houses).

