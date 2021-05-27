Broadway-Aimed Britney Spears Musical Sets D.C. Premiere

The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring the music of Britney Spears, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.” The musical, directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere. Once Upon A One More Time centers around the tale of a women’s book club made up of classic Disney princesses such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and more who all experience a feminist awakening after a fairy godmother shows up with a couple copies of Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique.