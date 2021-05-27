Broadway-Aimed Britney Spears Musical Sets D.C. Premiere
It’s not a workshop, not yet a Broadway show. But producers certainly hope it’s lucky. Once Upon A One More Time, a new stage musical featuring the songs of pop icon Britney Spears, is set for a winter premiere at Washington D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company. The intention, according to producers Susan Bristow and the Nederlander Organization, is a Rialto transfer sometime thereafter. (Nederlander manages nine Broadway houses).www.forbes.com