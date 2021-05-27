The Future of Social Media: What’s Normal Anyway?

Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, Program Director, Communication, Philosophy, Religion, World Languages and the Arts, and. It’s easy to blame social media for recent social problems like cyber bullying and a decline in mental health, but the reality is that social media is powered by people. Social media isn’t bad and it can actually present an incredible opportunity for users. In this episode, Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to APU Communication professor Nicole Rothenay about improving awareness about social media and using it to find communities, connect with people, and even find jobs. Learn why it’s important for people to reframe their relationship with social media to become a creator instead of just a consumer, understanding social currency to maintain a healthy awareness about how social media affects your mental health, and discovering how social media can help individuals find their own curated “normal.”