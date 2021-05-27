Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Future of Social Media: What’s Normal Anyway?

By Dr. Bjorn Mercer
Posted by 
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, Program Director, Communication, Philosophy, Religion, World Languages and the Arts, and. It’s easy to blame social media for recent social problems like cyber bullying and a decline in mental health, but the reality is that social media is powered by people. Social media isn’t bad and it can actually present an incredible opportunity for users. In this episode, Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to APU Communication professor Nicole Rothenay about improving awareness about social media and using it to find communities, connect with people, and even find jobs. Learn why it’s important for people to reframe their relationship with social media to become a creator instead of just a consumer, understanding social currency to maintain a healthy awareness about how social media affects your mental health, and discovering how social media can help individuals find their own curated “normal.”

amuedge.com
In Homeland Security

In Homeland Security

Washington, DC
79
Followers
539
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Currency#Online Harassment#Freelancer#Social Communication#Social Issues#Social Problems#New Media#Program Director#Apu Communication#Education#Covid#The Pew Research Center#Americans#Google#Linkedin#Apple#Cdnow#Instagram#Soundcloud#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
InternetKevinMD.com

#PedsMatch22 and the social media imperative

The 2020-2021 residency application cycle was profoundly altered as a result of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States which led to a completely virtual season for nearly all specialties. At the time of this publication, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and ophthalmology have announced virtual interviews for the upcoming 2021-2022 cycle. Using lessons from the inaugural “virtual” cycle, many residency applicants are already preparing themselves for the virtual season ahead.
InternetNBC New York

Facebook, Twitter and a Future of Social That's Increasingly Audio

Podcast downloads were declining when the pandemic began, but audio has boomed in the past year, with social media start-ups Clubhouse and Discord leading a new generation. Live conversation is the key to the new social experience being shaped on internet platforms. Microsoft reportedly offered $10 billion for Discord, Spotify...
Relationship Advicedailyinfographic.com

Is “Social Media Cheating” Real?

Social media has influenced every aspect of our lives so it should come as no surprise that it has crept into the divorce courts too. This infographic looks at cheating and the way divorce lawyers use social media to fight their clients’ cases in court. The fact that people use...
Internettheflucobeat.com

Is social media hurting social skills?

Technology has revolutionized our world. It has had many beneficial effects, like improving science and health studies, but it has also created problems for our generation. In the year 2021 technology runs our life, it controls and organizes everything from our personal data to our society. Nowadays it is very unusual to see someone without a cellphone in their pocket or purse, and that indicates how much technology really means to us.
Internetinsidesources.com

Social Media and Misinformation

At a recent hearing on disinformation, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) slammed tech CEOs and their role in pushing misinformation: “You’re not passive bystanders. When you spread misinformation, actively promoting and amplifying it, you do it because you make more money.”. The response from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg hardly allayed fears, “While...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

The evolution of social media platforms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As social platforms introduce new features and change their algorithms, social media trends likewise undergo an evolution. Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined Daybreak to discuss the latest trends and changes for businesses. Usage is the single biggest trend since pandemic, according to Spade.
InternetPosted by
WGN TV

What happens to your social media when you die?

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Many people plan for the day when they leave this earth, whether it’s making a will or even making their own funeral arrangements. But what about your social media pages? What happens to those? Social media platforms keep us connected, but they can also be a reminder of our loss.
Internetstreetfightmag.com

Yubo’s Commerce-Focused Strategy Could Be the Future of Social Media

With 45 million users worldwide, Yubo is not the largest live streaming app on the market. It’s also not the newest. But the company’s founders still think they’ve got an edge in an otherwise crowded space, thanks to a unique business model that replaces in-app advertising with social commerce. Yubo...
Internetthetechportal.com

Facebook ready to comply with India’s new social media and OTT guidelines

Back in February this year, when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had announced new regulations for social media and over-the-top (OTT) media platforms in the country, the entire industry was shook. Many had said that these new rules would not only affect privacy of their users, but also hinder free speech. However, the government did not back down, and maintained its position on the May 26 deadline, something that companies like Facebook did not respond to for a long time.
Internetbeincrypto.com

Spanish Social Media Internship

We offer the opportunity to carry out your internship in one of the main news agencies worldwide specialized in cryptographic technology, privacy, and fintech. The opportunity to improve your skills, current knowledge and acquire new skills. Be part of a global company where you can learn and share knowledge with...
InternetGovernment Technology

Social Media Is Not Just for PIOs

Social media use has become institutionalized in many different ways within business and government. Unfortunately, I think in government in particular the use of social media tools has been confined to a select group of people and the full benefits of social media cannot be operationalized by many emergency managers.
Internetelearningindustry.com

Why Email Marketing Is Still Preferred Over Social Media

5 Reasons Why Email Marketing Is Still Preferred Over Social Media. Everybody seems to be talking about the effectiveness of social media these days, especially when it comes to reaching out to customers. All this chatter makes you think that this medium is the penultimate marketing tool, but the numbers speak differently.
Internetbusybodytribune.com

How Does Social Media Work?

All of us use social media in some form or the other. Have you ever wondered how does social media work? Well, let’s find out the answer but before that, it will be better to understand what is social media. Any digital tool that allows users to create and share...
Internetproformacolorpress.com

16 Ways to Use Social Media to Promote Your Event

Online TrainingMaster YouTube Marketing LEARN MORE NOW. Are you wondering how to use social media to promote those events?. Social media is a powerful tool to gain exposure, whether you’re hosting a physical conference or an online event. In this article I’ll show you 16 creative ways to increase awareness,...
Internetlearning-mind.com

How Social Media Giants Took Over World Power and We Didn’t Notice

I remember when I heard about Facebook for the first time. Back then, in 2008, it seemed so new and fun – you could chat with your friends, upload photos, and meet new people. What else could a young adult dream about? I immediately made myself an account and started to enjoy it.
InternetEngadget

Facebook is making it easier for researchers to study fringe groups

Facebook is making it easier for researchers to study its platform, including fringe groups and other “non-mainstream” movements, with a new The API, which will be available later this year, will make it easier for academics to study content shared in public groups and pages. It comes more than three...