On March 22, 2021, Burger King announced that it launched its Impossible Whopper in Canada beginning in Toronto on that date and rolling out the new menu offering across the full country as of April 12. In so doing, BK is the first quick-service food destination in Canada to put an Impossible Foods patty on its menu in nationwide markets. "Our mission is to sell Impossible products everywhere conventional animal meat is sold today," Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods, said in a press release shared by Perishablenews.com. He added, "That includes Burger King, whose huge footprint and affordable prices can make delicious plant-based burgers accessible to more Canadians than ever before."