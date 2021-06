An important aspect of exercising for health is knowing when not to exercise — that is, when to take a break. This lesson was painfully driven home to me after paddleboarding following a long hike following a stint of yardwork that involved lifting heavy patio stones. (I knew how to “use my core,” so I was all set — right? Wrong!) I found myself hobbling around painfully for several weeks afterward with bursitis of the hip. At the risk of putting my bruised ego on display, listening to people say, “Slow down, everybody, so Rob can catch up!” was almost as bad as the bursitis.