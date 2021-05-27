Rangers can learn from Bruins and Islanders first round wins

As Chris Drury sets out to revamp his bottom six this offseason, he can learn a lot from the two teams that have advanced in the East Division’s first round. The Bruins knocked off the Capitals in five games. The Islanders beat out the Penguins in six. Better goaltending ultimately won the day for each of those teams, but so did style of play and old-fashioned grit. Both Boston and the Isles brought it in their series’, as they beat down their opponents in the process.