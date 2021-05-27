Chilly rain then weekend improvement

We're getting some needed rain, but we're setting up for a chilly start to the holiday weekend!. Periods of rain will continue across Mid-Michigan overnight as an area of low pressure tracks through the Ohio Valley. The rain is a welcome sight, but the temperatures it's bringing along with it are much less desirable, making it feel more like Fall than late-Spring. Low temperatures will head for the low 40s, reinforced by a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.