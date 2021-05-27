Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Chilly rain then weekend improvement

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're getting some needed rain, but we're setting up for a chilly start to the holiday weekend!. Periods of rain will continue across Mid-Michigan overnight as an area of low pressure tracks through the Ohio Valley. The rain is a welcome sight, but the temperatures it's bringing along with it are much less desirable, making it feel more like Fall than late-Spring. Low temperatures will head for the low 40s, reinforced by a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.

www.wnem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Saginaw Bay#Lake Huron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of ‘first dog’ Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall over Gulf Coast, brings heavy rains

Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and was tracked moving along the Gulf Coast before it made landfall. At 7:50 a.m. ET, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that that the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season had shifted "Inland Over Southeastern Louisiana."
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...