Recently, I’ve made it a long-term goal of mine to review every song that has made it to the number one spot of the Billboard Hot 100 since its start on Aug. 4, 1958. In the meantime, I thought there would be no better place to start than to review the songs that have made it to the top spot this year. Without further ado, the following are my opinions on the 11 songs that have reached number one so far in 2021.