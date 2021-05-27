HUNDREDFOLD COFFEE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING WITH RIBBON CUTTING

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, May 14, 2021 for Hundredfold Coffee located at 119 S. Coreil in Ville Platte. It was an exciting day for Owners Steven and Sarahi Sawtelle. Shown cutting the ribbon in center is Steven and Sarahi, along with their family, daughters Gabrielle, right and Jennifer, left and also Steven’s mother, Martha. Many friends attended including Greg Fontenot, Darrel and Angie Fontenot, Delanna Brown, Darrel Lejeune, Bridget Catoire, Nancy Mason, Steve Pommier and Debbie Fontenot. Others attending were (in no particular order) Clerk of Court Randy Deshotel, Evangeline Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tobin DeVille, Chamber President Gwen Fontenot, Chamber Board Member and Vice President Renee Brown, Pierre Vidrine of Ville Platte Rental, Lisa Deen of Tincy’s Corner Boutique, Jessica Norris and Rotarian Dan Poret, along with many other business associates, constituents, family and friends. (Gazette photo by Kathy Longino)