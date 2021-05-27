Geary BRT Changes Lanes
Excluding Market and Mission streets, which are served by subway lines, Geary Street is far and away the busiest transit corridor in San Francisco. With about 54,000 daily riders pre-pandemic, the 38 and 38R bus lines see more daily passengers than any individual Muni Metro train line or the entire light rail system in San Jose, and nearly as many daily riders as Caltrain. Improving the journey for all of those bus passengers has long been a goal of San Francisco transit officials.www.sfweekly.com