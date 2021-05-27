Celebrating empowerment

Carleen Bellard, director of Evangeline Parish Community Action Agency, received her award after being the Women with Heart winner from Evangeline Parish. The award is given to a woman from St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes who shows a vision and drive to make a lasting impact on their communities. Aside from being director, Bellard is active in St. John Baptist Church, Krewe d’Evangeline Coalition, St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center, and Southern University AgCenter. The winners were named at a virtual ceremony held Thursday, May 6. Bellard is pictured on the right as she receives her award on Thursday, May 13, from Ginger LeCompte, St. Landry-Evangeline United Way Executive Director. (Gazette photo by Tony Marks)