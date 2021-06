The second annual Porch Fest in Flint goes down this Friday, June 4th. If you are not familiar with the event - no worries. I have all the details for you. Porch Fest is about art and music along West First Avenue and Mason Street. The residents of these homes have agreed to open their space to allow a community display of art, music and Flint culture for all to enjoy. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own blankets and enjoy a picnic style dinner. Feel free to bring your own food, or purchase tacos on site. Hours are 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.