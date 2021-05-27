Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sterling, VA

Dealing with deer

By Kim Lux
lawnandlandscape.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those with prized lawns, deer control services can keep them at bay, but it’s far from a foolproof solution. “If deer are desperate enough, they will eat anything,” says Eric Taylor, division manager with Lynch Plant Healthcare of Sudbury, Massachusetts. Joe Markell, president of Sunrise Landscape + Design in...

www.lawnandlandscape.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sterling, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Software#Natural Habitat#Mosquito Repellent#Common People#Population Control#Lynch Plant Healthcare#Deer Control Services#Repelling Deer#Deer Repellents#Herds#Mosquito Control#Prized Lawns#Backpack Sprayers#Physical Deterrents#Utilizing Sprays#Fencing#Homeowners#Landscape#Testing Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Awaiting the Emergence: Naturalists, Chefs Prepare for Brood X

In the next few weeks, Loudoun will be hearing, seeing and maybe even tasting the cicadas of the legendary Brood X after a 17-year wait. They’re the subject of anticipation and plenty of buzz as the region gets ready for their unique sound, wild looks and impressive numbers. “You’re going...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: C. Dulany Morison, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association

Editor: The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association commends the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for pursuing a zoning amendment to protect the historic village of St. Louis from inappropriate development that would endanger village residents. The threat of high-density development has raised immense concern from residents and preservation organizations across...
Loudoun County, VAMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Spring Farm Tour Returns as Hybrid Event

The29th annual Spring Farm Tour, featuring nearly 30 farms representing a cross-section of Loudoun’s rural industries, will return the week of May 10 as a hybrid online and in-person event. Beginning the week of May 10, Loudoun Economic Development will feature different farms on its Loudoun Farms website and social...
Sterling, VAfoxnebraska.com

Cow dung cakes found in luggage at DC airport

STERLING, Va. (WBFF) - Customs and Border Protection made a smelly find inside luggage left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport - cakes of cow dung. Agents discovered the cow dung after passengers cleared the inspection area on April 4, 2021. Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Registration open for D.C. region's 'Bike to Work Day'

The Loudoun County government is encouraging residents to register for the greater Washington, D.C. area's annual Bike to Work Day, which will be held on Friday, May 21. Officials said both commuters and those working from home can participate for free, offering a chance to exercise and promote mental well-being on the way to the office.
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Loudoun residents rush to gas up as possible shortage looms

It appears the anticipated run on area gas stations is underway as reports circulate that a possible gas shortage could impact the East Coast. It’s all happening because of a computer hack that forced the shut down of a major pipeline in the region. A quick zip around Ashburn found...