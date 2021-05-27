Perry’s Crawford Hoping to Push Jayettes Past Winterset

ADm Tigers boys and girls golf will be competing in their conference tournament today, as both teams will be looking for some good marks against conference competition. The boys will be competing at the Winterset golf course, and the girls will be competing at Ballard. Temperatures are expected to be cool throughout most of the round, as the Tigers will be looking to hit smart tee shots, play clean around the green, and continue to ride the wave of momentum as both teams have been able to get some great scores out of their golfers the last few weeks.