Perry, IA

Perry’s Crawford Hoping to Push Jayettes Past Winterset

By Shawn Kenney
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerry senior Kailey Crawford will look to keep her offense rolling Friday night when the Jayettes travel to Winterset for a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal matchup with the Huskies. Crawford and freshman Jennifer Ramos have been the main offensive weapons for the Jayettes this season. Crawford and Jazmin Hernadez scored Perry’s goals Tuesday night in the 2-1 upset win over 10-7 Atlantic. Perry entered the postseason 4-12. Goalkeeper Ellie Heeren was sensational in southwest Iowa Tuesday night as well. The senior turned aside 12 shots from Atlantic.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry, IA
