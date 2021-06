NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EmPowerment Group Ltd is an international company with a team of mentors and coaches that aim to inspire and develop leaders. Initially founded in 2000, the company grew into the Kaegi-Leadershift Ltd, and is now focused on providing visionary leaders and their leadership teams with effective concepts for their power development and uniqueness. Their motto, 'moving leaders from hard work to heart work®,' is rooted in their belief that in order to become a great leader, it is crucial for the individual to become who they truly are and be passionate about what their legacy will be, and what they will leave for the next generation of leaders. In other words, the company moves visionary executives to reach groundbreaking empowerment and sustainable impact.