newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVdLa_0aDYP63600

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The company said the raise, up from $13, will give more than 18,000 current team members a pay increase based on the new rates and their time with the company.

Universal said the announcement represents the single-largest wage increase in Universal Orlando history.

It will also increase start rates for many other positions based on job requirements.

Universal said the new rates will become effective June 27 and “will impact full-time and part-time hourly positions as well as entry-level salaried roles.”

“We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey,” said John Sprouls, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team. We know a great guest experience begins with our team members - and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can.”

The company said it is currently hiring thousands of full-time and part-time team members for the summer. Jobs are available in all areas, including attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, merchandise, custodial and more.

Interested candidates can apply here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando Resort#Universal Parks Resorts#Hourly Wage#Cox Media Group#Universal Orlando History#Fla#Attractions#Start Rates#Job Requirements#Company#Care#Food Services#Aquatics#Executive Vice President#Interested Candidates#Team Members#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Jobs
Related
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Orlando, FLromper.com

Disney World No Longer Require Masks Outdoors

If you’re planning to vacation to Disney World this summer, you and your family don’t need to mask up to enjoy all things Mickey Mouse. When you’re outdoors, that is. Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida no longer requires park goers to wear masks outside. As of May 15, masks...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando International Airport to host job fair this week

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a job fair Tuesday with 50 companies seeking to fill positions ranging from concessions to airline services, security, parking and transportation. The positions being sought are at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The fair will be held May 18 from 10...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

City approves incentives for two major firms looking to bring jobs here

The city of Orlando took its next steps toward wooing a New York firm to move its HQ here and to get a Chicago firm to open a second local office. The Orlando City Council on May 17 unanimously approved job creation incentives through the STRIVE Orlando program for White Plains, New York-based InnovaCare Health LLC and for Chicago-based accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP.
Orlando, FLspotonflorida.com

Orlando International Airport holds job fair with 50 companies

Orlando International Airport passenger numbers are rebounding from depressed levels during the pandemic and more than 50 companies at the sprawling travel hub in south Orange County hope to find new employees Tuesday during a job fair. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. IN FLORIDA ★. 05-06 05-06.
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

The City of Orlando Will Open Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday

The city of Orlando will open up an online portal for people to apply for rental assistance. The portal opens Tuesday morning at 8am. The city has $8.6 million dollars in federal funds available to help cover rent for people who’ve suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify,...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Masks No Longer Required Outside at Universal Orlando

With the recent CDC announcement that masks are no longer needed both indoors and outdoors for fully vaccinated people, many have been wondering how that affects private businesses like theme parks and stores. And we now have at least one answer to how Florida is handling the news: Universal Orlando Resort just announced that Guests are no longer required to wear masks outside.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.