Privacy laws need updating after Google deal with HCA Healthcare, medical ethics professor says

By CNBC
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

“Now we’ve got electronic medical records, huge volumes of data, and this is like asking a navigation system from a World War I airplane to navigate us up to the space shuttle,” Arthur Kaplan, a professor at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, told CNBC. On Wednesday, Google’s cloud unit and hospital chain HCA Healthcare announced a deal that — according to The Wall Street Journal — gives Google access to patient records. “Maybe they don’t have your name, but they sure enough can figure out what sub-group, sub-population might do best by getting advertised to you,” Kaplan said.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
