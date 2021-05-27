Boys win Section 2A title at True Team Virtual Track Meet
The Sibley East varsity boys track team won the Section 2A championship at the True Team Virtual Track Meet. Sibley East captured top honors with 663 team points. Second place went to Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial-Nicollet with 635.5 team points. Maple River placed third with 528.5 team points. Blue Earth Area (504.5), Minnesota Valley Lutheran (476), United South Central (405.5), River Valley (368), Mankato Loyola-Cleveland (356.5), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (355), St. Clair-Imannuel Lutheran (342.5), Martin County West (230.5) and Madelia-Truman (134.5) rounded out the field.arlingtonmnnews.com