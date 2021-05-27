Cancel
Mental health services forced to pivot during pandemic

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out and businesses begin to open to a hopeful public, life is looking a little more normal these days.

Norwich, CTPosted by
The Day

As pandemic wanes, children's mental health woes overwhelm system

Lucie, a mother of four, was at her wits’ end, the stress level in her Norwich home sky high. For some time, her 9-year-old son had been having fits of rage. He was finding reasons to be angry and he was throwing things, at times targeting her and his three siblings, intending to harm them. By last weekend, the situation had gotten dire, with Lucie’s son raging every day, sometimes numerous times a day.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Mental HealthNewswise

Online Mental Health Intervention Significantly Helps the Isolated, Immunosuppressed During Pandemic

Newswise — People with a rare autoimmune disease, who likely experience more serious isolation during a global pandemic, saw their anxiety and depression improve after receiving online mental health intervention through an international study involving investigators from Michigan Medicine. The paper, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, analyzed the mental health...
Mental HealthBryan College Station Eagle

C-FORCE: Are we ready to get real with facing mental health challenges?

When Naomi Osaka, the No. 2 ranked woman in the world in tennis, refused late last month to participate in post-match news conferences at the French Open because those conferences contributed to her depression and anxiety, many were critical of her actions. Tennis officials threatened to suspend her and fined her $15,000. She later withdrew from the Grand Slam event and acknowledged to suffering “long bouts of depression” in a statement.
Mental Healthfinchannel.com

Home Carers Mental Health Worsened During Lockdown

The FINANCIAL -- A new study has found the mental health of home-carers deteriorated more during lockdown than non-carers. The research led by the University of Glasgow’s MRC Social and Public Health Sciences Unit with colleagues at the University of Essex – found that unpaid carers who looked after another member of their household (home-carers) had poorer mental health than the general population before lockdown and that this worsened as lockdown continued.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Pandemic adolescent mental health study reveals turnaround finding

Young people with poor mental health took a turn for the better during the pandemic but those with good mental health saw a considerable decline, new research reveals. The first nationally representative evidence regarding the diverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on adolescent mental health in the UK was led by researchers at Lancaster University working with the University of British Columbia in Canada.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Online mental health intervention improves anxiety in isolated scleroderma patients during the pandemic

People with a rare autoimmune disease, who likely experience more serious isolation during a global pandemic, saw their anxiety and depression improve after receiving online mental health intervention through an international study involving investigators from Michigan Medicine. The paper, published in the Lancet Rheumatology, analyzed the mental health progress of...
Overland Park, KSKCTV 5

OPPD chief: Task force prompted mental health unit, not Albers case

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – If city council approves the current Overland Park Police budget, there could be changes coming to the department. The city’s Mental Health Task Force recommended a unit dedicated to mental health response. The department’s proposed 2022 budget refers to the group of officers and co-responders as the Behavioral Health Unit.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

UH offers free online mental health services for residents across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii said it is offering free mental health telemedicine services through its “Hawaii UTelehealth” program. Officials said the online telepsychiatry and telepsychology platform allows individuals to talk to a licensed professional about worries, stress, anxiety, substance use or other concerns at no charge. UH...
AdvocacyNY1

Cheerleading squad rallies around youth mental health services

Camello Vanloo is the coach of the cheerleading team Cheer 4 a Cause Angels. “The Cheer 4 a Cause Angels is an 18-and-older volunteer cheerleading team. Every year, we pick a charitable cause and we dedicate that season,” Vanloo explained. A portion of this season’s fundraising will go towards a...
Mississippi State, MSWLBT

MSU psychology clinic to offer free mental health services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State University’s psychology clinic has CARES Act funding to provide mental health services to children and their families for a year. “The services that we’re providing this year are consultation,” explains Dr. Melanie Walsh. “You can call and get just kind of a mental...
Carbon County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County offers mental health services

RAWLINS — Memorial Hospital of Carbon County said it is continuing to expand medical resources available to the residents through the addition of clinic-based mental health services. Due to a growing demand for mental health treatment options across the United States, particularly. in rural areas, MHCC is implementing the MHCC...