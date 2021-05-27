Cancel
We finally have a date for when Aaron Rodgers will be back on the field.

By Jon Henseler
b93radio.com
 28 days ago

Well mark this down as the next time that Aaron Rodgers will say absolutely nothing about his future with the Packers! Can't wait. Honestly though, this has to be resolved by the time we get to this golf match, doesn't it? Doesn't it???. I will concede this, Rodgers looks like...

b93radio.com
