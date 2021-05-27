Jayette Softball Comes Up Just Short in Upset Bid
Boone entered Wednesday night on a roll. The ranked Toreadors were one of the pre-season favorites to win the Raccoon River Conference returning seven starters off last year’s team including three who will continue their college careers at DMACC. The experience paid off late as Boone held off Perry by a final score of 4-2. Zoey Hightshoe delivered the game winning walk off 2-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to keep Boone perfect on the young season.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com