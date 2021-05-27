Jayette Softball Comes Up Just Short in Upset Bid

Friday night's battle of the unbeatens lived up to its billing, but West Linn was able to tag Canby with its first lossA blow-out win May 26 have the Canby High boys basketball team in the midst of a three-game league winning streak. The Cougars took the measure of Lakeridge, on the road, by a 68-43 count. Canby got off to a slow start and led Lakeridge by six at the half. But things changed in the second half. "We came out strong in the third, outscoring the Pacers 19-4 in the quarter," coach Craig Evans said. That...