Last week I wrote about the end of life celebration, now to look forward. Spring is when mother nature orchestrates its next generation of newborns. Even with plants, many are growing from last year's seeds, dormant rootstock, and the gardener's green thumb. Nature for the most part has a shorter cycle for rebirth and maturing with plants especially flowers and vegetables. On the other hand small animals mature quicker than large animals like humans. It takes 12 to 13 years from birth for a human to reach the ability to reproduce. Social norms push that age back to 18 to 22 years old and possible marriage. The birth of a child is a gift from God above. All children should be born into a world of love and nurturing. A good home setting is critical. Good health is important and in today’s affluent American society a child’s health care should never be in question because of money. Another and possibly the most important component is good education beginning at an early stage in life. The public school system of St Bernard Parish has certainly proven itself to provide a high quality of education. In children, what you put in is what you will get out for the most part. Education and exposure to the many wonders in the world fuel the knowledge bank and future of a young child.