Public Health

Can Employers Make Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory?

By Staff,AP
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

Why Some People Are Choosing Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

As of publication, roughly 47 percent or more than 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 123 million (and counting) people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, not everyone is rushing to the front of the vaccine line. In fact, some 30 million American adults (~12 percent of the population) are hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data collection period (which ended April 26, 2021) from the U.S. Census Bureau. And while a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that, as of May 11, fewer Americans are reluctant to get immunized against the virus than recorded earlier this year, those who remain hesitant cite worry about the COVID-19 vaccine side effects and distrust of the government or the vaccine as their biggest reasons for the reluctance.
Public Healthlc.org

Employers Face Liability by Requiring COVID Shots

The new guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that employers could be held liable if they mandate employees to take COVID-19 injections as a condition of employment and then they experience adverse reactions. Under a “Frequently Asked Questions” section of OSHA’s website it states: “If...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hoskin: Vaccine mandate part of chief's 'blanket of protection' role

May 29—With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more readily available throughout the U.S., employers are considering policies that would mandate workers get the shot, and state legislatures are scrambling to enact laws preventing requirements. That's prompted many to question whether businesses can legally require employees to receive the vaccine. "In states that...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Employers Can Offer Vaccine Incentives to Workers, EEOC Says (2)

Employers can offer bonuses and other incentives to encourage employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in updated guidance addressing a legal gray area during the pandemic. “Federal EEO laws do not prevent or limit employers from offering incentives to employees to voluntarily provide...
Public Healthfedweek.com

Additional Guidance Issued on Policies for Fully Vaccinated Employees

The Biden administration has issued additional guidance related to workplace changes as more employees become vaccinated against the Coronavirus, addressing situations in which “operational challenges”—which it does not specifically define—may arise. The guidance is the latest related to the relaxation policies related to those who are “fully vaccinated”—at least two...
U.S. PoliticsThe Spokesman-Review

Explaining HIPAA: No, it doesn’t ban questions about your vaccination status

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to relax safety measures for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and the country begins to reopen, many employers, businesses, families and friend groups are finding themselves in the at-times uncomfortable position of having to ask about others’ vaccination statuses.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

Employers Cannot Require the Needle

YOU have rights — rights that you need to fight for!. Read about your employee rights about exemptions for the needle, on the EEOC website, Item “K” here:. Get your RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTER for employer or school. Wear a RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION BADGE for entry to stores and public places. DISCRIMINATED...
Public Healthgeekwire.com

Gates Foundation reverses position on COVID vaccine patent protections after mounting pressure

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday that it supports the lifting of patent protections on coronavirus vaccine technologies. Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman issued a statement saying that the Seattle-based philanthropic organization has been working for more than a year to make sure vaccines reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. But much more needs to be done.
HealthWFMJ.com

Can your employer require vaccinations after June 2nd?

With these health orders being lifted in June, employers might be looking to bring people back into the workplace. When employees do enter this new phase of post-pandemic life, what can employers ask of you or require of you? Your employer can require you to be fully vaccinated. "Ohio is...
Public HealthPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Can a Business Legally Ask if You’re Vaccinated? It’s Complicated

The answer may surprise you. As New York has started to lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people across the state, there seems to be some confusion about whether or not places of business can ask customers to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or not. Some have claimed that asking anyone for information like this is violating HIPPA laws according to News 10.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Corporations encourage employee vaccination but stop short of mandates

Almost all 15 companies surveyed — among the largest and most influential Fortune 500 companies — have strong pro-vaccine messages from their corporate leadership, emphasizing that the shots can both help protect individuals and bring the pandemic to a close. CVS Health, which administers covid vaccines as part of the...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Losing a Job for Not Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

(TNS) - When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago -based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.