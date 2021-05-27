Cancel
Sibley County, MN

Sibley East girls place third at True Team Virtual Track Meet

 13 days ago

The Sibley East varsity girls track team placed third during the Section 2A True Team Virtual Track Meet. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton captured top honors with 621 team points. St. Clair-Imannuel Lutheran finished second with 549.5 team points. Sibley East placed third with 529 team points. Blue Earth Area (515), Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet (497.5), River Valley (471), Minnesota Valley Luthean (468.5), United South Central (380.5), Martin County West (319.5), Maple River (226), Mankato Loyola-Cleveland (206.5) and Madelia-Truman (191) rounded out the field.

