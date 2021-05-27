Sibley East girls place third at True Team Virtual Track Meet

The Sibley East varsity baseball team split four games in action during the past week. The Wolverines, 9-3 in the Minnesota River Conference and 11-5 overall, will travel to Nicollet for a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Sibley East will host Glencoe-Silver Lake in non-conference play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.