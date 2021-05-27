Sibley East girls place third at True Team Virtual Track Meet
The Sibley East varsity girls track team placed third during the Section 2A True Team Virtual Track Meet. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton captured top honors with 621 team points. St. Clair-Imannuel Lutheran finished second with 549.5 team points. Sibley East placed third with 529 team points. Blue Earth Area (515), Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet (497.5), River Valley (471), Minnesota Valley Luthean (468.5), United South Central (380.5), Martin County West (319.5), Maple River (226), Mankato Loyola-Cleveland (206.5) and Madelia-Truman (191) rounded out the field.arlingtonmnnews.com