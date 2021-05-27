Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Slide Advances if Answer Choice is Not Clicked Precisely on Quiz

By ted_carp Follow
adobe.com
 22 days ago

Believe me, this is not a normal behavior at all on quiz slides. Normally you don’t need to click the radio button in a MCQ with one correct answer or a T/F question. The whole answer region is clickable, not only the radiobutton (or checkbox). Let us try to find...

elearning.adobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quiz Properties#Custom#Os
Related
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create a Grid Line and Rule Line in OneNote

Believe it or not, but Microsoft OneNote is an incredible note-taking tool. The ability to save notes to the cloud automatically is probably our favorite feature, and the same be said for its editing prowess. Add a Grid and Rule line to OneNote. Editing a OneNote page is effortless, especially...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Precision, recall, accuracy. How to choose?

When we have to work with a binary classification problem, we often have to choose the performance metric that represents the generalizing capability of our model. There’s no universal metric we can use, since it strongly depends on the problem we are building our model for. Three very common metrics...
Technologyelearningfeeds.com

10 Free Quiz Maker

Now that more organizations are in the race for more interactive and engaging training content, the demand for online training quizzes has been greater than ever. They can help stir up learning excitement and motivate learners to interact and complete their training courses. Plus, these quizzes can also help you track and evaluate the success of your training program and measure your learner’s knowledge retention.
elearningfeeds.com

Quiz/Score slides in Quick Start Projects - part 2: Responsive projects

IntroRecently I posted about using Quiz slides as ready-to-go slides from the available Quick Start projects, in their non-responsive version. The conclusion was not very positive, because most themes didn’t include the necessary master slides to allow you to create all types of quiz slides with the theme look/design. For the Score slides the situation is even worse, because they cannot be inserted as ready-to-go slide, they will appear automatically after insertion of a quiz slide, or after setting up the Quiz Preferences to show a score slide (for scored objects). If the Results master slide has not been created in a theme (as was the case for multiple QSPs) you’ll not be able to get them in your project, unless by using the long workaround I explained in that post.
EducationThe Tab

QUIZ: Answer these Easter term questions and we’ll tell you what exam format you are

Colleges in hibernation, oases of stress, students scuttling to and from the library like lifeless husks…Easter term certainly has a peculiar and interesting vibe. With COVID having upended the possibility of the traditional exam hall, departments have spent months deliberating the most effective format to administer exams in (these deliberations have had mixed success). Whether your department has been compassionate or cruel, competent or bumbling, helpful or uncommunicative… this quiz is the perfect way to vent your frustrations, take a break, and let off some steam.
HealthStamford Advocate

CancerIQ Joins Epic App Orchard to Advance Precision Prevention

Epic customers can now use CancerIQ to stratify risk and guide cancer prevention and early detection strategies. CancerIQ, the leading precision prevention platform for cancer, has been added to the Epic App Orchard, the application marketplace for the industry’s leading EHR software. With CancerIQ, health systems can quickly scale precision prevention and early detection efforts across primary care and other specialties.
Books & Literatureforreadingaddicts.co.uk

QUIZ! A-Z General Knowledge

A short series to give you a little taster of the For Reading Addicts Big Book of Literary Quizzes. This quiz (adapted for the website) has 26 literary questions, each answer being its respective letter of the alphabet. If you enjoy this quiz and would like to see more like...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning the Precise Feature for Cluster Assignment

Clustering is one of the fundamental tasks in computer vision and pattern recognition. Recently, deep clustering methods (algorithms based on deep learning) have attracted wide attention with their impressive performance. Most of these algorithms combine deep unsupervised representation learning and standard clustering together. However, the separation of representation learning and clustering will lead to suboptimal solutions because the two-stage strategy prevents representation learning from adapting to subsequent tasks (e.g., clustering according to specific cues). To overcome this issue, efforts have been made in the dynamic adaption of representation and cluster assignment, whereas current state-of-the-art methods suffer from heuristically constructed objectives with representation and cluster assignment alternatively optimized. To further standardize the clustering problem, we audaciously formulate the objective of clustering as finding a precise feature as the cue for cluster assignment. Based on this, we propose a general-purpose deep clustering framework which radically integrates representation learning and clustering into a single pipeline for the first time. The proposed framework exploits the powerful ability of recently developed generative models for learning intrinsic features, and imposes an entropy minimization on the distribution of the cluster assignment by a dedicated variational algorithm. Experimental results show that the performance of the proposed method is superior, or at least comparable to, the state-of-the-art methods on the handwritten digit recognition, fashion recognition, face recognition and object recognition benchmark datasets.
Webdesigner Depot

Fiendishly Hard Logo Quiz

Do you know logos? Is branding your thing? Then try our fiendishly hard logo quiz…. We’ve lined up ten logos belonging to household names. We’ve even given you four options to choose from to identify the logo. There’s just one catch: we’re only revealing a small part of the logo.
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

QUIZ: Venture into the thick of it with this Backyardigans lyrics quiz

The Backyardigans have monopolised TikTok in the last few weeks, having several of their catchy tunes trend worldwide. It all started with Castaways, with Into The Thick of It following quickly behind. Now that we’re well and truly in an International Super Spy era, they’ve consolidated their return as one of the biggest animated series, and it’s fair to say that considering each episode of The Backyardigans featured four songs, there may well be a load more of their backlog yet to pop off on TikTok.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to add an appendix to a table of contents in Microsoft Word

When creating an appendix isn't as cut and dried as the default table of contents supports, try mapping!. An appendix should probably be included in a document's table of contents. In Microsoft Word, if you use the same level 1 heading for your section headings, including the appendix, you'll have no problem. However, sometimes that's not possible because the appendix heading uses a different format. Initially, you might be a bit stymied by that requirement, but it's not difficult at all. In this article, I'll show you how to include an appendix in the table of contents when you can't use the same built-in level heading as other sections.
AgricultureScience Now

Editors' Choice

Agricultural interventions to improve human nutrition do not always recognize ecological and social processes. To explore how multiple aspects of farming can be integrated, Santoso et al. designed an agricultural intervention study among Tanzanian smallholder farmers. Mentor farmers were asked to share agricultural information, and legume seeds were supplied to participating villages for two growing seasons between 2016 and 2019. Although the effect depended on local context, by comparison with similar programs using more expensive livestock interventions, this study achieved results at the upper end of the range. Although little change was observed in anthropometric measures, children's diet was diversified, household food insecurity improved, men became more involved in household tasks, and women's well-being improved.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Understanding matched filters for precision cosmology

Matched filters are routinely used in cosmology in order to detect galaxy clusters from mm observations through their thermal Sunyaev-Zeldovich (tSZ) signature. In addition, they naturally provide an observable, the detection signal-to-noise or significance, which can be used as a mass proxy in number counts analyses of tSZ-selected cluster samples. In this work, we show that this observable is, in general, non-Gaussian, and that it suffers from a positive bias, which we refer to as optimisation bias. Both aspects arise from the fact that the signal-to-noise is constructed through an optimisation operation on noisy data, and hold even if the cluster signal is modelled perfectly well, no foregrounds are present, and the noise is Gaussian. After reviewing the general mathematical formalism underlying matched filters, we study the statistics of the signal-to-noise with a set Monte Carlo mock observations, finding it to be well-described by a unit-variance Gaussian for signal-to-noise values of 6 and above, and quantify the magnitude of the optimisation bias, for which we give an approximate expression that may be used in practice. We also consider the impact of the bias on the cluster number counts of Planck and the Simons Observatory (SO), finding it to be negligible for the former and potentially significant for the latter.
Computersgitconnected.com

Dynamic RPAD() Function using a CASE Expression — Oracle SQL Example

I recently wrote a couple of blog posts on the SQL CASE expression with examples in MySQL. As I study and learn more about Oracle SQL, I wanted to apply a CASE expression to the RPAD() character function for dynamic string padding. Continue reading to see an example query…. Self-Promotion:
Video Gamesgodotengine.org

Surfacer: Point-and-click 2D platformers

**NOTE:** This framework depends the separate Scaffolder library. You'll need to add both of these libraries to your `addons/` folder. (https://godotengine.org/asset-library/asset/969) tl;dr: Surfacer works by pre-parsing a level into a "platform graph". The nodes are represented by points along the different surfaces in the level (floors, walls, and ceilings). The...
LifestyleMarietta Daily Journal

The weekly geography quiz

GEOQUIZ: To which country would you travel to visit Gombe National Park?. Answer: Tanzania. Located on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near the country’s western border, the park, also known as Gombe Stream National Park, is famous for its chimpanzees, which were studied by Jane Goodall. Support Local Journalism. Now,...
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

Is gamification the way forward for precision health?

[bottom left-right]: Prof Kevin Fenton, London Regional Director of Public Health England, Zee Yoong Kang, CEO, Health Promotion Board Singapore. Singapore claims to have achieved a level of public engagement which is “unheard of by most health apps” through the use of small incentives, such as earning points more usually found in electronic gaming. Over in Europe, however, it is a different story, with some countries having to overcome basic issues of trust before people will even consider getting involved.
Sciencearxiv.org

PRECISE Photonic hybRid EleCtromagnetic SolvEr

The Photonic hybRid EleCtromagnetic SolvEr (PRECISE) is a Matlab based library to model large and complex photonics integrated circuits. Each circuit is modularly described in terms of waveguide segments connected through multiport nodes. Linear, nonlinear, and dynamical phenomena are simulated by solving the system of differential equations describing the effect to be considered. By exploiting the steady state approximation of the electromagnetic field within each node device, the library can handle large and complex circuits even on desktop PC. We show that the steady state assumption is fulfilled in a broad number of applications and we compare its accuracy with analytical model (coupled mode theory) and experimental results. PRECISE is highly modular and easily extensible to handle equations different from those already implemented and is, thus, a flexible tool to model the increasingly complex photonic circuits.
Shoppinglatestnewspost.com

Click Home Income System

All orders are protected by SSL encryption – the highest industry standard for online security from trusted vendors. Click Home Income System is backed with a 60 Day No Questions Asked Money Back Guarantee. If within the first 60 days of receipt you are not satisfied with Wake Up Lean™, you can request a refund by sending an email to the address given inside the product and we will immediately refund your entire purchase price, with no questions asked.