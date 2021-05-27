Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain to appear at Juno Awards next month

For Shania Twain, it’s all about the embrace. She hugs us, we hug her. By the holidays, it’s gonna be one giant lovefest for the “Let’s Go” superstar. “I’m a hugger, and this has been super hard, obviously, for somebody who likes to hug people. I like to hug my fans, and I’m going to want to hug the crew and the dancers and the band,” Twain said during a phone chat Monday. “I’m sure that by December, we’re going to be in the free and clear to do that. I’m feeling optimistic we’ll be able to reunite and hug someone for a change, who isn’t in your immediate circle.