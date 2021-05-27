House committee rejects giving Louisiana prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries new trials

The opinion piece by Kristie Babcock recently published in the Anchorage Daily News, in which she accuses Chief Justice Joel Bolger of being a racist for his votes in a recent Judicial Council meeting, conveniently left out the relevant facts about the votes. The letter is a textbook example of irony and manipulation. Because the Council was discussing applicants’ qualifications and suitability for the seat on the Supreme Court, the meeting was held in executive session. Those topics are generally confidential, so others on the Council, including Bolger himself, cannot respond about what happened. Babcock counted on the fact that the integrity of the other Council members meant that they would be reluctant to respond fully to her accusations, but the documents that are public tell a big part of the story.