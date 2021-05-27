Cancel
Louisiana State

House committee rejects giving Louisiana prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries new trials

By David Jacobs
hometownregister.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Louisiana House committee turned back an attempt Thursday to grant new trials to prisoners convicted by nonunanimous juries. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled such convictions unconstitutional. In a separate ruling, the court said states were not required to offer new trials to prisoners convicted under the old standard, though states are free to come up with their own remedies.

