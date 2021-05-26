Raavi — 'Sticky'

Hi. I am Fluffy, a 9-year-old chihuahua/maltese mix. When I came to the shelter, I was extremely thin. When you adopt me, you will need to take me back to the shelter from time-to-time to see the vet until I get where I should be, health-wise. I will need small, frequent feedings during the day. I will bond with my owner but am nervous around strangers and have been known to nip on occasion. Neither small children nor other pets are recommended and I feel better around women than men. I still bark when my owner leaves, but I do calm down eventually. Yes, there seem to be many “buts.” That said, once we bond, I will be very loyal.