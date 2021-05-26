Cancel
Lincoln, MA

Raavi — 'Sticky'

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaavi Sita, lead vocalist and guitarist of the indie rock band Raavi & the Houseplants, performs "Sticky" live at Mass Audubon's Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, MA. Sita delivers a uniquely inviting and intimate performance amid the quiet and sprawling farmland where a worker shepherded a herd of sheep in the background just moments before we hit record. It all fit in so many ways, but especially with the theme of the song. "Sticky," in its original form, minimizes self-doubt among energetic guitars and dynamic harmonies. It's a duality that displays the difficulty of addressing a lack of confidence, and it works.

Lincoln, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
