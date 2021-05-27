Cancel
Look At God: 2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Makes History [VIDEO]

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 8 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. When a toddler turns two years old the most commonly used moniker to reference the milestone is ‘terrible two’, the age where the sweet little babies turn into rambunctious explores with a vocabulary that is typically attracted to words they shouldn’t be hearing yet alone saying, coupled with smart mouths and temper tantrums. However today we have gotten the news that a 2 year old in California is pacing to change that ‘terrible two’ stigma, well at least as it pertains to herself by making history of having an IQ of 146.

