Mamou, LA

Obituaries

By Editorial
evangelinetoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAMOU – Funeral services were held at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Mamou for Russell “Smokey” Wayne Rider, Sr., 71, who passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge. Father Billy Massie, pastor of St. Ann’s...

www.evangelinetoday.com
