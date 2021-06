Resolute Forest Products have had 500,000 straight work hours without a recordable injury, and The Arc of South Talladega County will benefit from their safety. Employees reached the safety milestone on March 2, 2021 following 290 safe workdays. In return, they received $5,000 from their parent company to present to a local organization. They selected The Arc of South Talladega County. These funds will be used immediately toward the refurbishment of our multi-purpose room at The Arc's Sylacauga facility.