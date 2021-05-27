Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle, NH

Letter: Why won’t Sununu support jet ski bill?

Fosters Daily Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just learned that HB 184 to prevent jet skis in New Castle’s fragile back channel and Rye Estuaries is in jeopardy of being vetoed by Governor Sununu for no apparent reason. For the last year and a half, we have patiently waited for the bill to make its natural progression before becoming a law. The bill passed unanimously out of the House committee, and the Senate committee and the senate. DES gave support of the bill. Two years ago the governor signed a similar bill to protect Hampton and Seabrook estuaries because jet skis were tearing up the marsh and posed a threat to the delicate ecosystem. I cannot comprehend why he would not extend the protection to include all of the seacoast estuaries.

www.fosters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, NH
City
Seabrook, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Skis#Birds#Ski Area#Animals#The Senate#Hb 184#House#New Castle Editor#Governor Sununu#Gov Sununu#Wetlands#Plant Life#Tidal Creek#Rye Estuaries#Erosion#Bald Eagles#Definitive Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: New Hampshire isn’t as purple as you think it is

When I talk about New Hampshire politics with outsiders, one of the things I always mention is the gravity with which people here consider their politics. “People in New Hampshire take their politics – and their votes – very seriously. They understand the impact. People like to look a presidential candidate in the eye and shake her hand a few times before they’ll vote for her.” More so than in other states I’ve lived, ordinary Granite Staters are willing to spend a significant portion of their time walking and talking politics.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
AnimalsNHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

My Turn: SB 130 deserves due diligence

The NH State Senate is considering the addition of SB 130, the latest version of a “school voucher” or “education freedom account,” into the state budget. This bill “would create the most expansive voucher program in the country, and SB 130 would cost the state $100 million in new state spending in its first year alone,” according to Reaching Higher NH.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
U.S. Politicsnewbostonpost.com

New Hampshire Senator Comes Out In Favor of D.C. Statehood

How many U.S. senators openly support statehood for Washington D.C.?. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) became the 45th senator to come out in favor of making the District of Columbia a state on Thursday, May 13, according to The Hill. Her Democratic colleague in the state, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, came out in favor of D.C. statehood earlier this year.
Advocacyindepthnh.org

Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.
matadornetwork.com

Tall mountains, 1,000 lakes, and waves make New Hampshire’s outdoor options

Colorado, California, Alaska. A few states spring to mind when we think about America’s great outdoors. If you’re from the Northeast, New Hampshire is probably one of them. For everyone else, it’s more likely known for being one of five states without sales tax. New Englanders are right to identify...
Public Healthtomwoods.com

Ep. 1896 Young State Rep Leads Charge Against Vaccine Passports

23-year-old New Hampshire state representative Tim Baxter discusses COVID and his fight against vaccine passports. 1) Free guide on how to start your blog or website. Click here to get it. Plus, check out my step-by-step video taking you from no blog to a blog in about five minutes!. 2)...