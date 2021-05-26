Advanced Action Script disappearing after saved

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) Released last year in April, Fedora Linux 32 brought the Linux 5.6 kernel series with built-in WireGuard VPN support, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM system service by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory, support for Rockchip-powered devices, and a new Fedora Lab edition called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab for computational neuroscience. Since each new Fedora Linux release is supported for about 13 months, the time has come to say goodbye to the Fedora Linux 32 release as it reached the end of its life on May 25th, 2021. It was maintained for 392 days, but it will no longer receive any type of support, so you should upgrade to a supported Fedora Linux release as soon as possible after reading this article.